Uniphore expands executive leadership team given rapid growth and strong future outlook

Palo Alto (California) [USA]/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, an early market leader in the Conversational Service Automation (CSA) space, today announced the hiring of a new chief product officer and chief business officer to its executive leadership roster amid a year of rapid growth as it continues to execute on its global strategy.

The announcement comes after Uniphore announced a USD 51 million Series C funding haul last August and on the heels of a recently inked partnership with Sitel.

Joining the Uniphore team on June 22, Moni Manor takes on the role as the company's new chief product officer. Manor brings more than 25 years of experience in CRM, Unified Communications, Contact Centers and Artificial Intelligence, and will develop Uniphore's product strategy to drive product evolution and delivery.

Manor recently was the chief product officer at New Voice Media, where he transformed the product strategy and scaled the portfolio until its acquisition by Vonage. Previously, Manor was the chief technology officer at Five9, and before that, he held senior product development leadership positions at Avaya and Amdocs.

"I am a firm believer that time is a resource that companies in high-growth mode cannot afford to waste," Manor said. "Uniphore is certainly among those companies. I am honored to join the slate of incredible people at this thriving, innovative company, and I look forward to building and motivating strong innovative teams that make a difference for our customers."

Earlier in Uniphore's Q1, Santosh Iyer also joined as the company's chief business officer. In his role, Iyer leads the company's global go-to-market and sales strategy, revenue operations, sales development, industry solutions, business value consulting and customer advisory board. He brings a blend of sales, strategy, business operations and P/L management expertise through 22 plus years of experience with high-growth SaaS companies such as DataRobot and Qlik and prior to that, consulting with PWC.

"I am proud to bring my experience advising and leading technology companies and hypergrowth startups to Uniphore," Iyer said. "I believe in this company and its solutions, and I am excited to continue riding the wave of Uniphore's impressive success while ensuring that we are laser focused on scaling our business through predictable and profitable revenue growth."

"Moni and Santosh bring unparalleled experience and expertise to Uniphore at the perfect moment. Our industry and our organization are at inflection points. As our new chief product officer and chief business officer, Moni and Santosh will join my leadership team to help us on our fast growth trajectory. I join our entire team and customers in welcoming Moni and Santosh to the Uniphore family, and I look forward to what we'll accomplish together," said Umesh Sachdev, Uniphore CEO and co-founder.

2019 paved the way for several strategic new hires for Uniphore as well. Annie Weckesser, veteran of Cisco and NIO, joined as chief marketing officer and chief people officer in April. Additionally, in May, Jafar Syed, joined as chief strategy and growth officer from NTT Data, and in June, Karen Smith, former executive at Directly and Convergys, started with Uniphore as chief revenue officer.

Additionally, Mary Ann Bianco joined as chief customer officer after leading customer success for Oracle's Cloud SaaS applications business. In July, Ashwin Chalapathy joined as managing director in India and senior vice president, services, Asia Pacific.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)