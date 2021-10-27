UniPin enters into strategic partnership with Mobikwik to redefine payment experience for the users

New Delhi (India), October 27(ANI/PNN): UniPin, a leading digital entertainment enabler in Southeast Asia, partners with MobiKwik, one of the largest mobile wallets and Buy Now Pay Later Fintech companies in India, to enhance the payment experience for users on its app. The partnership will enable users to witness the convenience of digital payments by paying through MobiKwik wallet for in-app purchases. UniPin has also announced a festive season campaign with MobiKwik to offer cashback starting 15th October to 15th November 2021.

The users will get 10% cashback up to Rs.100 for every 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th transaction with a minimum transaction of INR 100 while paying through MobiKwik wallet on the UniPin platform. To be eligible for the cashback, customers will need to have an active MobiKwik wallet. The cashback will be auto-credited to customers' MobiKwik wallets within 24 hours.

Commenting on the partnership, AshadiAng, the CEO of UniPin, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with MobiKwik to offer an unmatchable digital experience to our users. At UniPin, our aim is to provide fast, easy and reliable top-up service to all our customers. A seamless payment experience on the app will help the company to have a competitive advantage and reach more users nationwide."

Chandan Joshi, Co-Founder and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik, said, "Our partnership will provide hassle-free, fast, and superior user experience to the patrons of UniPin. We are always on the lookout to innovate with our partners and provide a best-in-class digital payment experience to all our users."

UniPin entered India in September this year with many game options from all over the world. It has a strong presence in 32 other countries for over a decade. The company has also partnered with well-known Indian game publishers Moonfrog Labs by adding Teen Patti Gold and Carrom Gold into its game catalogue.

All details regarding the cashback offer can be accessed officially at (https://www.unipin.com) or social media account Facebook: UniPin India and Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/unipin_india).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)