SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Students in India seeking opportunity abroad will find a welcoming new home at the University of Guelph, located in one of Canada's safest cities. Dr. Rene Van Acker, the University's president, travels from Guelph, Canada, to experience India's vibrant academic landscape firsthand and solidify academic relations between the two countries. Connecting directly with students, families and educational partners, he invites all to realize their ambitions at a university ranked among the top in Canada for teaching, research and community engagement. "Your time here will be more than about getting a degree," he says, "but building lifelong connections and skills for your future."

Set among sprawling, walkable green spaces and historic architecture, the University's main campus is known for its close-knit community and picturesque landscape. Eight colleges provide students with innovative and interdisciplinary learning. Among 100+ majors to choose from, the University is ranked #1 for food science and technology, as well as agricultural sciences, and #2 for biotechnology in Canada. Integral to this community, international students are supported through the unique challenges they face while studying in another country. Dedicated services guide students through immigration, academic wellbeing, employment and life in Canada. Guaranteed residence space ensures all international undergraduates have a home on a campus ranked #1 for residence living and #1 for campus food in Canada.

Within and beyond the classroom, staff and faculty are committed to ensuring students are set up for career success. The University has the second largest co-op program in Ontario and the fifth largest in Canada, where hands-on learning leads to job-ready graduates. More than 5,000 co-op students build their resume while earning a full-time income. "You'll get the work experience, critical thinking and technical skills that employers value around the world," says Van Acker. The president welcomes students to follow their interests in learning or research. Future graduate students will find opportunities to refine their skills and become job-ready in a variety of professionally-oriented, course-based master's programs, or alongside world-renowned faculty to publish groundbreaking thesis research, with funding and scholarships to support their passions.

At the University of Guelph, the mission is to Improve Life. As one of Canada's top research-intensive universities, the University transforms research and partnerships into real-world solutions. "We invite you to reach your goals at a university made for your future." For more information on international student support and how to apply, visit University of Guelph International.