HT Syndication Gift City (Gujarat) [India], February 20: The University of Wollongong (UOW) India, Gift City Campus has announced the Kalyani Brahmbhatt Memorial Merit Scholarship, established in memory of Ms Kalyani Brahmbhatt. She was a part of the core Indian team of the University, who tragically lost her life last year in the disastrous aviation accident in India. The scholarship honours Kalyani Brahmbhatt's belief in the transformative power of education, integrity, discipline and opportunity. Through this initiative, UOW India aims to reduce financial barriers for high-potential students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and enable them to pursue higher education on the basis of merit and commitment.

Under this scholarship, one eligible student from each of UOW India's partner universities will be awarded a 60 per cent scholarship on tuition fees for each year of study, subject to meeting defined merit and continuation requirements. The scholarship is applicable to full-time undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, offered at UOW India. Speaking on the announcement, Prof. G.Q. Max Lu AO, Vice-Chancellor and President, University of Wollongong said, "The Kalyani Brahmbhatt Memorial Merit Scholarship reflects our commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of academic potential. By supporting meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families, we seek to uphold values of integrity, excellence and opportunity that are central to the purpose of education while celebrating the life of Kalyani, who was an integral part of our team and will forever be in our memories."

Aligned with national education priorities, the scholarship supports the objective of enabling meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds, consistent with merit-cum-means principles outlined in the Government of India scholarship frameworks. Key Scholarship Details: * Scholarship Value: 60% tuition fee support per year * No. of Scholarships available: Open to University of Wollongong India's partner institutes * Eligibility: Merit-based and need-linked * Income Threshold: Gross family income below INR 5 lakh per annum * Academic Requirement: Minimum 75% in the most recent qualifying examination * Applicable Programmes: Full-time, on-campus undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at UOW India * Selection: Through UOW India's partner universities * Duration: Awarded annually, with renewal subject to continued eligibility

The scholarship is merit-based and need-linked, and does not constitute a reservation, quota or category-based entitlement. It is intended to broaden access to higher education while maintaining academic excellence as a core principle. Through the Kalyani Brahmbhatt Memorial Merit Scholarship, UOW India reaffirms its commitment to inclusive, globally benchmarked education in India, while fostering a culture of responsibility, academic integrity and long-term impact.