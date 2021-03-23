UST provides online retail platform solution for UNIQLO India to launch 'Shop From Home' service

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and Piktorlabs, UST's future-focused product innovation lab, announced that they have developed an online e-commerce platform solution for UNIQLO India to launch its nationwide 'Shop From Home' service through (https://online.uniqlo.in/women) online.uniqlo.in.

"By leveraging our highly matured, AI-powered VERA COMMERCE platform, we're confident that our team will help UNIQLO India capture new demographics quickly and convert browsers into life-long shoppers," said Sreekumar Paramu, Chief Executive Officer, UST Piktorlabs.

UNIQLO made its formal India debut in 2019 when its first brick and mortar store was opened in New Delhi. With consumer behavior shifting in the midst of the pandemic, enhancing their online presence across India became a top priority for UNIQLO. UST and Piktorlabs, with their efficiency in providing and building secure digital solutions, provided the 'Shop from Home' service that was built upon VERA COMMERCE platform with customized solutions.

"After a large number of requests from across the country about our products, our priority was to find a partner that could quickly deliver a seamless online shopping service while our robust e-commerce solution could be in place in the near future. We are glad to have UST's Piktorlabs on board on this launch of the 'Shop from Home' service," said a spokesperson from UNIQLO India.

