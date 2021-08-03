UST to hire over 10,000 new employees in 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced its plan to hire over 10,000 new employees this year across the globe, with a focus on North America (US, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica), South America (Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), APAC (India, Israel, Malaysia, and Singapore) and Australia.

Since the onset of the pandemic, UST has further accelerated the digital transformation of companies and the rise of the digital economy, which has spurred demand for hiring skilled talent. Currently with over 26,000 employees across 25 countries and 35 offices, UST is looking to add more technologists and creative thinkers to its expanding workforce.

The California, US-headquartered global company is hiring over 10,000 tech-savvy, qualified candidates, including 2,000 entry-level engineering positions, with digital proficiencies and key skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science & Engineering, Application Development and Modernization, AI/ML, Automation (RPA/IPA). These new hires will help UST's clients transform their businesses with a human-centered approach and the power of technology.

"At UST, we champion inquisitiveness and lifelong learning in an entrepreneurial environment and are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers. From day one, our new hires will be on the ground innovating with the newest technologies to deliver solutions and build products that matter to clients and their end customers," said Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST.

"These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions. Working with UST means standing up for something while standing out--touching billions of lives as you tackle fresh challenges and co-create meaningful change."

UST has a track record of investing to build a future-ready workforce, with a focus on upskilling and retraining talent. Entry-level employees who join UST undergo more than 100 hours of accelerated skilling programs. Team members are empowered to run with their own ideas - bringing them to life through hackathons and programs like UST's in-house incubator, UST Garage Ventures.

UST's employee retention is above the industry average, and it has one of the highest percentage of employees rejoining the company. UST encourages and helps especially women candidates seeking a career comeback, especially those who have taken a job break for family reasons or to raise children.

"Now is an ideal time to join UST. With our flexibility and hybrid workplace culture, we embrace solving business-critical problems of our customers and promote entrepreneurship as they are the catalysts of innovation," added Alexander Varghese, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST. "We are in an exciting phase of the growth of the company. Together, we collaborate and enhance the way people work, live, and do business across the world."

UST is recognized by Great Place to Work™, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, UK, Mexico and the US. A Glassdoor™ Employees' Choice Award recipient for 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020', the company is also certified as a Top Employer in India, USA, UK, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and the Philippines by the Top Employers Institute™ (TEI).

UST has set a benchmark among companies with women-inclusive policies to attract and retain valuable talent. As a result, UST was also in the Top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100.

For more information about careers at UST, please visit (https://www.ust.com/en/careers).

