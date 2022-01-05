Utkarsh Classes is the first in Rajasthan to secure semi-naming and station branding rights of Jaipur Sindhi Camp Metro Station

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Utkarsh Classes, one of India's leading institutes for competitive exams and school education, has secured the semi-naming and station branding rights of the Jaipur Sindhi Camp Metro Station from the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited, making it the first organization in the country to do so.

Following the semi-naming and station branding right, the Jaipur Sindhi Camp Metro Station will now be known as 'Utkarsh Sindhi Camp Metro Station'.

Bhanwari Gehlot, the mother of the founder and CEO of Utkarsh Classes, Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, inaugurated the co-branded Metro station in the presence of top management and teaching professionals, including the co-founder and CFO, Tarun Gehlot, on January 3. Dr. Satish Batra, R. K. Vaishnav, Kumar Gaurav, Akshay Gaur, S. V. Singh, Narendra Thanvi, Sahdev Sir, Mahendra Chowdhary, Jitendra Charan, Jagdeep, Sarika, Nitesh Tripathi, Ramkaran, Mukesh Dewan, Vivek Chauhan, Krishna Kumar, etc. remained present at the event.

Founder and CEO of Utkarsh classes & Edutech Private Limited, Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, said, "We are pleased to inform that the Sindhi Camp Metro Station will now be known as 'Utkarsh Sindhi Camp.' It is a one-of-a-kind action by the institute that will help to elevate the brand to new heights in the educational scene. Utkarsh Sindhi Camp will be a landmark facility that would provide commuters with a unique experience."

Sindhi Camp is one of the busiest locations in India, with a massive daily footfall of over lakhs of passengers. Utkarsh Classes is the first institute in Rajasthan to experiment with the semi-naming and station branding rights as a tool to showcase the credentials of the Institute to about lakhs of commuters who will travel daily from Jaipur to different locations in Rajasthan.

Sushil Mishra, Deputy CEO, Utkarsh Group, says, "We don't leave any stone unturned to impart the best and quality education to help the aspirants reach their desired career destination. Similarly, Utkarsh Sindhi Camp Metro station will make no compromise in the quality and will ensure the commuters will reach their chosen terminus."

"OHH (OUT-OF-HOME) advertisements are becoming more creative, especially in the metro system. Prominent brands in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, etc., are already using such novel outdoor media campaigns. We are extremely proud of our association with the Utkarsh Classes and for bringing this project to life. We would also like to thank Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation, Nippon paint India, Nitesh Swami Project manager Rajasthan, Ankit bakiwala, and Yogesh Sharma for their support in executing this larger-than-life project." said Vinay Joshi, Media Owner.

For further details, please visit (www.utkarsh.com)

