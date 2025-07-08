V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System -- Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket
V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System -- Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket
PNN
New Delhi [India], July 8: V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in sports innovation, proudly announces the launch of a globally competitive, certified Decision Review System (DRS) -- a major advancement in real-time, high-precision decision-making technology for cricket.
Developed in India and trusted across 700+ official matches, the system has been successfully used by several BCCI-affiliated state associations, including:
-Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)
-Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)
-Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA)
-Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA)
Next-Gen DRS - Precision You Can Trust:
-Instant No-Ball Detection
-Sound Sense for faint bat contact detection
-3D Ball Trajectory for accurate LBW evaluation
-High Frame Rate Cameras for stumping, run-out, and short-run decisions
-Waistline No-Ball Monitoring for full-toss legality
-Real-Time Review Processing for seamless match flow
Integrated Sports Tech Ecosystem -- Designed for the World
Beyond DRS, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd. offers a complete in-house suite of professional sports technology services:
-Digital Registration for Players, Officials, Venues & Databases
-Umpire Assessment System
-Advanced Player Performance Analytics
-Venue Management Tools
-Live Scoring Systems
- Broadcast Graphics
-Video Highlights & Match Archiving
All technologies are developed and operated under one roof, ensuring fast, scalable, and reliable deployment for clients worldwide.
Global Standards with FIFA-Recognized Technology
V6 Sports proudly incorporates Dartfish, a globally renowned video analysis platform, into its solutions. Dartfish is FIFA-certified and widely used in international football, Olympic sports, and high-performance programs -- ensuring that the same world-class analytical standards are available to cricket boards, leagues, and broadcasters through V6's platform.
"Our partnership with Dartfish and the use of FIFA-certified tools reaffirms our commitment to delivering sports technology that meets the highest international benchmarks," said Navneet Saini, CEO, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd.
This launch isn't just a step forward for cricket -- it's a bold move toward positioning India as a global hub for elite sports technology.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:00 PM IST