VadiBro is back to deliver deliciousness with Vadilal's New Gourmet Natural Flavours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the rise in temperatures, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. has swept the nation in one 'chill' swoop by bringing in two new exciting flavours in the Gourmet Natural Ice Cream range.

Taking the legacy of deliciousness ahead, Vadilal introduced the flavours - Kesar Rasmalai and Falooda, close on the heels of its sell-out flavour Gulab Jamun. Needless to say, the beloved VadiBro is back as well, once again indulging us in his cravings and delivering delight in all his glory!

"VadiBro is the epitome of wit, sass, and all things cool. His welcoming stage presence will make you want to sit next to him and gobble up our Gourmet Natural Ice Creams. He's the guy next door. He's your bro. He's our loving VadiBro," says Aakanksha Gandhi (President-Branding and Marketing, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.)

Every Indian is incomplete without their favourite mithai. Appreciating this love for Indian desserts, Vadilal embraced the taste and developed premium ice creams from Indian sweets with no added artificial colours and flavours. Apart from the two new flavours launched this year, the Gourmet Natural Tub Range also includes Gulab Jamun, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Kesar Pista, and Classic Malai flavours.

The brand's new Digital Video Commercials dramatically portrays the irresistible cravings in a surrealistic manner. The viewers can see VadiBro yearning for a mithai, which is only satiated once Vadilal Gourmet Natural Ice Cream brings him back to the reality of deliciousness. The indulgence depicted by VadiBro is certain to make every dessert-lover have a fantastic desire to jump into the screen and grab a few spoons of Gourmet Natural Ice Cream as well!

However, this appears to make the netizens wonder, what if this is just the beginning? Is the summer going to be feeling very cool by Vadilal? It looks like we'll have to wait to find out.

