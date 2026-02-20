VMPL New Delhi [India], February 20: Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, represented the conglomerate at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, convened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit underscored India's rapid ascent as a leading AI ecosystem and highlighted the government's strategic push to empower the Global South through technology. Speaking in an interview with CNN-News18 on the sidelines of the summit, Chaudhary outlined CG Corp Global's strategic perspective on Artificial Intelligence and the importance of regional collaboration between India and Nepal in shaping the next phase of technological advancement. Advancing Regional AI Collaboration Chaudhary emphasized that India's rapidly evolving AI ecosystem presents an opportunity for neighboring economies to move beyond technology consumption and toward capability development.

"India has emerged as one of the leading AI ecosystems globally. Nepal's growing IT sector has built strong backend capabilities over the years. The next phase is to deepen applied AI expertise and create regional value through collaboration," Chaudhary said. He noted that structured cooperation between India and Nepal could help accelerate AI-driven solutions tailored to the specific needs of South Asian economies. Focus on Practical Applications Rather than concentrating solely on frontier technologies, Chaudhary stressed the importance of deploying AI in sectors that directly impact communities and economic productivity. Key areas of focus include: * Agriculture: Improving productivity, forecasting, and supply chain efficiency * Healthcare: Strengthening accessibility and supporting diagnostic capabilities

* Education: Enabling scalable and adaptive learning systems Chaudhary highlighted that AI development across the Global South should prioritize inclusive growth and real-world problem solving. Strengthening the India-Nepal Technology Corridor The summit underscored India's broader push to position the Global South within the global AI dialogue. Chaudhary reiterated that deeper regional engagement could help ensure that technological progress benefits emerging economies in meaningful ways. CG Corp Global views AI as an important enabler across its diverse business ecosystem as it continues to adapt to evolving technological shifts.