Vasu Healthcare strengthens its preventive care range; launch herbal supplements range - Vasu Safe Herbs

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Serving Goodness of Ayurveda since 1980, Gujarat based Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd. - a leading company in the Herbal and Ayurveda space has launched herbal supplements range - Vasu Safe Herbs.

The launch will strengthen the company's existing immunity & preventive care range aimed at promoting overall health & well-being while boosting immunity, energy, stamina to fight infection, allergy naturally!

Company has launched six capsules (Single Herb Vegetarian Capsules) under Safe Herbs - Holy Basil, Amalaki, Moringa, Ashwagandha, Guduchi, Turmeric etc. and is planning to expand the offering in the near future. Vasu Safe Herbs are 100% vegetarian capsules and prepared using standardized Herbal Extracts for consistent quality and efficacy and 0% Gluten, Lactose, Color, Flavor & Preservatives free. Vasu Safe Herbs covers various health benefits of traditionally-proven herbs aimed at fulfilling the daily health needs and thereby restoring wellness and good health.

Speaking on the launch, Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd., said, "Awareness and acceptance of Herbal & Ayurvedic solutions has picked up a great deal globally post-COVID. For healthy living, the physical & mental well-being of an individual is inevitable, which is hampered in these times, leading to lifestyle disorders. To maintain well-being, Vasu Healthcare has come up with an entire range of single-herb capsules under the umbrella of - "Vasu Safe Herbs". In the coming time, the company is planning to launch more products in the Vasu Safe Herbs - Arjuna, Guggul, Neem, Garcinia & Brahmi."

Vasu Safe Herbs will be available in domestic markets and all leading e-commerce portals including Flipkart, 1mg, Netmeds and its own store. Company will also export the same through its distributors in regions like EUROPE, ASEAN, CIS, MENA, and Latin America.

Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is among the top leading brands in the Ayurveda prescription market in India and manufactures products ranging from Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, Herbal & Nutritional Supplements based on 40+ years of rich heritage of Ayurveda and strong R & D. Company offers 200 plus products covering segments including Urology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Respiratory care etc.

Company's flagship brand - (https://www.trichup.com) TRICHUP is omnipresent Worldwide and offers a range of Hair Care Solutions including oil, shampoo, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Cream etc. Company has recently entered the Herbal Skin Care under Vasu Naturals to provide Paraben Free, Formaldehyde free personal care products.

