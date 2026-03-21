VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: City-based real estate developer & pioneer in NA plotting Vishal Chugera Properties (VCPIPL) on Friday brought together around 600 plus real estate professionals at a channel partners' meet in Viman Nagar, highlighting growing demand for plotted developments and bungalow projects in the Pune region. The event served as a platform for realtors and channel partners to engage with the developer and gain insights into its upcoming projects, investment prospects and market opportunities. The meet, held at Grand Hyatt hotel in Viman Nagar, featured presentations on the company's project pipeline, planning strategy and amenities offered in its NA plotting and bungalow developments. Participants also discussed evolving trends in the plotted development segment and buyer preferences in and around Pune.

VC Properties Chairman Vishal Chugera, along with directors Aman Chugera and Krish Chugera, and Mentor & Advisors Darshan Chawla and Kishan Milaney were also present. Addressing the gathering, Chugera said trust, transparency and quality remain key to sustaining growth in the real estate sector. "Our focus is on delivering well-planned developments that meet the aspirations of homebuyers. Through NA plotting and bungalow projects, we aim to create long-term value for both customers and investors," he said. And our slogan is 'Buy Land, God is not making it anymore '. He added that rapid urbanisation and expanding infrastructure around Pune are driving demand for independent homes and plotted developments. "Projects that combine planned infrastructure, strong connectivity and a natural environment are attracting increasing interest from buyers," he said.

VC Properties said it has been active in the NA plotting and bungalow segment for over two decades and has delivered more than 15 projects, serving over 2,500 customers. Actor Shilpa Shetty is associated with the brand as its ambassador. Among its key projects are Nivaan Meadows, an 80-acre development in Kesnand, and Nivaan Grandeur, a 25-acre bungalow project in Bakori near Pune. Company officials said the meet was aimed at strengthening engagement with channel partners and expanding the firm's outreach in the regional real estate market. The event concluded with an interaction session where participants discussed market trends, business prospects and collaboration opportunities in Pune's growing plotted development segment.

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