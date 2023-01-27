Vega Moon Technologies received the Best Web Designing and Development Company Award 2023 for exceptional contribution to the IT industry

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/SRV): Vega Moon Technologies, a web development company based out of New Delhi, India, received the Best Web Designing and Development Company Award 2023 for their noteworthy achievements in the IT industry. The award ceremony, organised by Business Connect Magazine, honoured businesses that have contributed significantly to the world of entrepreneurship, inspiring other entrepreneurs to attain better economic development.

To congratulate the growing Indian industry, Padmini Kolhapure, an Indian actress and singer, made a gracious presence at the ceremony and confirmed this recognition to Chandra Bhushan and Abhijeet Pratap, the two co-founders of Vega Moon Technologies.

After receiving the award, the Co-founders of the Best web design company, Chandra Bhushan and Abhijeet Pratap, jointly said, "It is no less than a privilege to get this award from the actress Padmini Kolhapure. Every day we strive hard to incorporate the best industry practices in our web design and development activities to secure our position as a highly acclaimed and reliable web design Services Company in the global market. Recognition like this plays an enormous role in motivating us to serve our clientele with some of the most gorgeous-looking websites at affordable price points."

Notably, Vega Moon Technologies has clientele in over 52 countries as of the date and specializes in more than a dozen industry niches. This Google Partner Company handles more than 200 Ad accounts and boasts of over 3000 projects and counting. With only 7 years of age, Vega Moon Technologies is fairly young in its journey and has achieved more in a shorter period than most of its contemporaries.

With cut-throat competition in the web design industry, where a multitude of entities are large enterprises, Vega Moon Technologies' journey stands out: the rise of a young company to an established business recognized as a brand globally. Having completed more than 7 years of its journey with its fair share of ups and downs, Vega Moon Technologies, is determined to make its mark globally as a large web enterprise. This passion for creating and designing eye-catching portals since its inception brought it to the milestone it has been chasing for years.

This award is solid evidence of this company's zeal and entrepreneurial vision in such a volatile industry of web design and development. Vega Moon Technologies has managed to excel in its niche in the last seven-plus years.

Reflecting the courage and enthusiasm of the Best web development company, Vega Moon Technologies, working with over 90 technologies at the same time, has become a leading name in the web technology space with time. The company counts on a consumer-centric approach to building aesthetically-appealing websites that fit the bill of every potential buyer when it comes to their specific needs and preferences.

When asked about the company's vision in the coming years the co-founders said that they will continue to grow with quality, commitment, and customer centricity towards a goal to become a more global enterprise where they can provide services all around the globe just not to specific countries. They plan to expand nationwide and internationally to cater to the global market and tap new talent for their organization.

