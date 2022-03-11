ViewSonic launches its first state-of-the-art "Experience Zone" in India

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/ Scroll Mantra): Accentuating its commitment towards innovative technology and redefining the visual experience with best-in-class products and solutions, ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and display solutions, announced the launch of its first - ever Experience Zone in New Delhi, India. Spread across 1895 sq. ft., the experience zone aims at bringing all the products from entertainment, gaming, corporate and education solutions, all under one roof to provide an unmatched experience to the consumers and channel partners. The Experience Zone aims to provide an engaging and immersive experience, making it easier for its users to access all its AV and IT products and solutions.

With the launch of its first experience zone in India, ViewSonic has also entered a new segment of LED Video Wall and pronounced the launch of its exclusive, impressive and innovative All-In-One LD135-151 Direct View LED Display.

ViewSonic's experience zone also provides a first-hand experience for Hybrid Learning Classroom and strengthens the company as an EdTech solution provider as the education industry is undergoing a definitive shift and hybrid mode is becoming more important with the need of the hour. Additionally, the company also unveils new range of display solutions such as ColorPro and ELITE Gaming monitors. Therefore, ViewSonic is actively seeking to develop their business and presence in India.

The company's initial experience zone is divided into three different product ranges and solutions to provide its users with an unparalleled experience.

Eric Wei, General Manager, ViewSonic - Asia Pacific said, "We are extremely excited to launch our first-ever Experience Zone in India. Our futuristic zone will create an outstanding and compelling experience for our users, exhibiting all our products and solutions. We aim to offer our users an experience of advanced technology, innovations and features embedded in our solutions. India is a key market for us and we understand the diversified needs of our consumers and strive to provide them with our unmatchable range of solutions and services. We are positive that the Experience Zone will help our target consumers make a sound purchase decision. We plan to launch more experience zones in other key Indian market and strengthen our position in the country in the coming year."

Corporate Zone

The corporate zone showcases all its professional products in one area. Entering a new segment, ViewSonic is creating its uniqueness by offering new innovations and technology. ViewSonic LED Video Wall Display - LD135-151 is truly one of its kind in India.

The newly released ViewSonic LD135-151 LED Video Wall is a unique All-in-One Direct View LED display that expands your vision with an amazing and smooth viewing experience. The products which are already available in the market possesses several drawbacks, from being heavy, difficult to install and transport, additionally require a support system for display, power supply, and overall thick bezels that generate fuzzy images. Understanding the limitations, ViewSonic are pioneering new trends in the presentation display markets and moving the development by implementing cutting-edge technology. Hence, the recently introduced display is a one-stop solution that addresses all of these issues by incorporating revolutionary technology, user-friendly features, and the integration of several systems into a single display.

Available in 4 different sizes (108", 135", 163 & 216"), the large screen display is embedded with Gold Bonding Wire, boosts easy installation, operation, and maintenance.

The zone also included wireless presentation display ViewSonic CDE20 series. This display is surrounded by wonderful features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution, high brightness, and dual speakers, giving their users distinctive attributes such as remote management, immediate content sharing and all-in-one display solution. Additionally, the product helps in reducing accessibility problems and making it simple to share content in person or remotely. These characteristics provide a diverse and exciting experience, resulting in increased efficiency in meetings or conferences.

HYBRID LEARNING CLASSROOMS

Acknowledging that Hybrid learning is the need of the hour, ViewSonic is also showcasing its first hybrid learning classrooms. ViewSonic has been leading the hybrid learning with an integrated mix of hardware and software solutions, to evolve easy learning and accessibility to teach. The hybrid learning zone will display various products from edtech categories which will help both teachers and students streamline and smoothen the teaching and learning methodology.

The hybrid learning zone will show a new series ViewSonic IFP52-A, on which the teachers will conduct the lecture and further the recording will be flashed on the student's device at home, using a PTZ Camera. Maintaining the offline bond between the teacher and student through online mode, ViewSonic enhanced the teaching and learning methods by installing CDE6520 and TD2455 in the zone. The CDE6520 will allow students to offer their opinions and clear their doubts, whilst the TD2455 will assist teachers in controlling the view on the CDE6520 and conducting activities with students.

Educators will also make extensive use of ViewSonic's proprietary and integrated software, myViewBoard. myViewBoard has been well received by users, reaching a milestone of over 3 million MVB subscribers. With new capabilities, the software has become more popular among educators, providing students with a live experience of the classroom.

Entertainment Zone

To bring the cinematic experience alive, ViewSonic has created an entertainment zone. The acoustic room comes with a recliner and a home theatre system, enhancing the theatre-like experience. The site will also showcase their upcoming flagship model X1000-4K+ HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Soundbar Projector along with their hero model X100-4K+ Projector.

Delivering a completely immersive audiovisual experience and melding into the modern lifestyle, the new ViewSonic X1000-4K+ projector is entering the Indian market soon. Equipped with 4K UHD resolution and an integrated 40W Harman Kardon-customized soundbar, the projector delivers bright visuals and crystal clear audio.

Talking about the launch Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing - AV and EdTech at ViewSonic India said, "We are delighted to launch our first experience zone in India, this will enable us to associate with our consumers directly and closely. It not only strengthens our relationship with them but will help in building brand loyalty. We are committed to bringing high-quality products that prioritize innovation and technology. Our newly launched LED Video Wall is one of its kind equipped with best-in-class features and advanced technology, giving a perfect amalgamation of corporate viewing experience. We are also hopeful that our newly launched professional projector will be well received, and our hybrid learning solutions will create a positive impact in the Indian market."

The experience zone will also showcase some of the brand's latest launches in monitor's segment such as ELITE XG270Q, a 27" IPS G-SYNC compatible gaming monitor which is capable of achieving a true 1ms (GtG) response time. Its 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, makes it a groundbreaking monitor ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gameplay for even the fastest scenarios. Additionally, ColorPro Series - VP2468a Pantone Validated, is a new upgradation offering industry standard colour accuracy, delivering true-to-life images including sRGB, Adobe RGB, calibration and uniformity. The zone also includes touchscreen monitor - TD1655 which is seamlessly designed to integrate with the workflow.

Commenting about the launch, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director - Sales & marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India said, "The launch of experience zone is one of ViewSonic's biggest accomplishment to strengthen our brand position in the Indian market. Giving first-hand experience of all our products and solutions to the users will help us establish ourselves and build a close-knit relationship with our customers. Our display solutions have gained significant momentum in the Indian market with innovative technology and unique features. Our experience zone will showcase our recent monitors, such as ColorPro and ELITE Gaming Monitors. In addition, we will also showcase a new product, 'Pen Displays', inbuilt with software which eases the internal communications in the corporates. With this zone, we are expecting to see more engagement with our customers and expand our reach in other cities."

The zone also showcased other monitors - VX3211-4K-MHD, which can be widely used in both gaming and entertainment purpose. Its premium panels, advanced features and outstanding performance is a perfect product for a home desktop. The VG2440V a professional monitor is also in display. It is a Full HD monitor designed to deliver out-of-the-box video conferencing and high-quality live streaming capability.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world.

