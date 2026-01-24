PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd, through the Viraj Charitable Trust, organized a Recognition Ceremony for Tailoring Examination Candidates on 23rd December 2025. The ceremony celebrated women who completed the tailoring examination successfully and demonstrated a commitment to skill development.

The ceremony was graced by Mrs. Renu Kochhar, Trustee, Viraj Charitable Trust, who appreciated the efforts of the participants and encouraged them to utilize their skills for the benefit of their families and themselves. As part of the initiative, sewing machines and certificates of recognition were awarded to qualified candidates, reinforcing the importance of skill-based self-reliance.

"Upskilling helps in enabling people to become economically independent and self-reliant. These women have not only upskilled themselves but also proven their knowledge by successfully passing the exam," said Mrs. Renu Kochhar, during the celebration.