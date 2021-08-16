Voltas & Voltas Beko introduce special Independence Day offers, for their consumers across the country; Senses buoyancy in consumer sentiments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Voltas Limited, the undisputed market leader for residential Air-Conditioners in India, announced its special consumer offers on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. As a part of the special offer, consumers will have the opportunity to win many benefits on the purchase of Voltas and Voltas Beko products. The offer will be valid till 31st August'21.

With an effort to increase easy access to all its products, the brand has introduced multiple finance offers including Cashback Offer of up to 15% on select Debit and Credit Cards, and No-Cost EMI Finance offer through NBFCs. The offer value will depend on various criteria, depending upon the product and the model. Furthermore, the company is offering a combination of Cashback Offers, Easy EMI Schemes and Comprehensive Warranty to make the buying process attractive for the consumer, during the Independence Day festivities.

Commenting on the occasion, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited, said, "As one of the leading brands in the Consumer Durable industry, we aim to innovate and introduce offers and services that cater to the needs of our customers. We encourage the thought of self-reliance, and take pride in the fact that our range of cooling products and home appliances are manufactured in India. This Independence Day, we intend to delight our customers by providing exciting offers, innovative solutions, superior technology, for them to celebrate the spirit of freedom."

As a market leader, Voltas has always been at the forefront of consumer offers. Voltas is also the undisputed market leaders in India, in the Air Conditioning space, with an extensive network of more than 22000+ customer touch-points, and the highest brand equity in the cooling category.

