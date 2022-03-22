'Water Woman' Shipra Pathalk pledges to plant 1 crore saplings on International Water Day

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/SRV): With water scarcity becoming a grave issue over the last few decades, conservation of this valuable resource has become imperative for the survival of mankind.

Keeping in mind the pressing situation at hand, Shipra Pathak, founder of Panchtatva Foundation, on International Water Day has pledged to plant 1 crore saplings on the banks of rivers across India.

With an aim to solve the prevailing water conservation needs, Shipra Pathak has constantly exhibited her dedication towards the cause. Rightly known as the 'Water Woman', she has undertaken varied initiatives to curb the global water crisis and has dedicated her life for the noble cause.

'Water Woman' extensively works to reach out to a larger number of people and educate them on the importance of water conservation and urges them to join hands with her for the conservation, preservation and sustainability.

Sharing her thoughts of the pledge, Water Woman - Shipra Pathak said, "Water is one of the most essential elements of nature and a necessity for mankind, animals and even industries. With severe droughts happening across the globe and limited supply of fresh water, it is our collective responsibility to preserve the precious resource. Even though 70% of the Earth is made up of water, yet clean and safe water is becoming a scarcity. Therefore, conserving our water supply can be beneficial and will make it available for future generations as well."

She further added, "It has been my persistent endeavor to encourage people to join hands with the cause and inculcate the habits of efficiently utilizing water and cutting down its wastage and unnecessary usage. On this International Water Day, I have pledged to plant 1 crore saplings across the banks on many rivers in the country that will assist in long term water conservation goals."

As part of the pledge, so far 3 lakh saplings have already been planted on the banks of Narmada, Shipra and Surya rivers. To raise awareness and inculcating a collective responsibility, 'Water Woman' even executed a 3600 kms march along the banks of river Narmada.

