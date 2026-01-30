NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: WazirX, one of India's leading crypto exchanges, has announced that it is further strengthening the security of platform assets by integrating Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments. Fireblocks' technology will enable WazirX to scale faster, operate more securely, and expand its blockchain support.

Fireblocks is trusted by more than 2,400 institutions across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians, and has secured the transfer of over $10 trillion in digital assets.

What this integration means for WazirX users

- Stronger custody controls: Digital assets are secured using Fireblocks' MPC-based wallet infrastructure, eliminating single points of compromise and enhancing institutional-grade protection.