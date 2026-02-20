VMPL New Delhi [India], February 20: AI-powered wedding video commerce platform WedZat has formally expressed its interest to invest up to ₹70 crore in acquiring exclusive digital rights to the upcoming wedding of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, subject to mutual discussions and a commercial agreement. The company clarified that no formal discussions have taken place yet and that the expression represents a strategic intent aligned with its broader vision of transforming wedding videos into monetizable digital commerce assets. "We believe wedding content holds enormous emotional and commercial value. If celebrity weddings are valued at ₹60 crore by OTT platforms, we believe a commerce-driven wedding ecosystem can unlock even greater long-term value," said Senthil Ramaiyan, Co-Founder of WedZat.

Transforming Wedding Videos into Monetizable Digital Assets WedZat is emerging as the world's first wedding video commerce platform, founded by Senthil Ramaiyan and Aravindan Kaalai. It offers a seamless ecosystem where wedding videos transform into interactive, monetizable commerce experiences. For Married Couples: -Upload their wedding videos - Tag photographers, decorators, venues, costume designers, makeup artists - Monetize views generated from engagement and vendor discovery - Earn revenue based on views For Engaged Couples: - Explore real wedding videos - Discover authentic wedding concepts and inspiration drawn directly from real celebrations - Unlock trusted vendors directly from scenes they admire - Extract vendor details in one click - Book verified professionals with confidence

The platform uses AI-based scene intelligence to convert traditional wedding videos into interactive discovery engines. Democratizing Wedding Monetization India witnesses over 1 crore weddings annually within a $130+ billion wedding economy. While monetization opportunities have traditionally been limited to celebrity weddings, WedZat aims to democratize that opportunity for everyday couples. "Every wedding video carries vendor discovery value," Aravindan Kalai added. "We are building infrastructure that allows real couples to participate in digital monetization while helping engaged couples make trusted decisions." Structured Commercial Proposal WedZat's proposed ₹70 crore investment, if accepted and formalized, would be structured through committed capital allocation and integrated into an interactive digital commerce model rather than traditional passive streaming.

The move signals a potential shift from passive wedding streaming to interactive wedding commerce, where wedding content becomes: - Shoppable - Vendor-linked - Revenue-generating - Data-driven WedZat is currently onboarding couples and vendors across India and preparing for its next phase of expansion.