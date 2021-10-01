Well known actor Sunil Kumar all set to make entry in Bollywood with his first Music Video release by Zee Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Actor Sunil Kumar vastly known for his regional films in Odia, Bengali and Marathi Films, is now all set to make an entry in Bollywood through "Ishq Ki Barsaatein", which is a romantic music video.

The video starring Sunil Kumar and Manisha Thakur is released by Zee Music on 30th September 2021.

The music video is directed by Manish Singh & Shivendu Shekhar and produced by Manju Devi, Manish Singh, & versatile actor Sunil Kumar himself. Music direction by Actor Sunil Kumar & Rajat Ghosh known as Sunil-Rajat, Singer -Ashok Singh and Lyrics by Soham Majumdar.

Sunil Kumar, with this venture, has also introduced his company SK World Entertainment, a full-fledged Production House along with Celebrity Management Team. The objective of this venture is to try experimental and Indian Cinema along with mainstream films.

After almost more than 10 years of experience and being a reputed name in the regional film industry Sunil Kumar is finally making a mind-blowing entry in bollywood. Having received a great feedback now he is rising towards a next level journey with his vision SK World Entertainment.

The poster Image and the video of Ishq Ki Barsaatein look interesting with some newly added flavours. The music video has got a tremendously well response and is widely appreciated by the viewers. Having said that we are sure this music video will create yet another benchmark in the history of music industry and we look forward for more of his work in Bollywood.

Watch Video: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_ZuJiXu8R4 & feature=youtu.be)

Visit to know more; (https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSzgrudgl1E/?utm_medium=copy_link) Instagram (https://www.facebook.com/SunilKumarWorld) Facebook (https://twitter.com/sunilkumarworld?s=09) Twitter

