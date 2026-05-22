BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a global leader in Home Textiles and part of the US$ 3.6 billion Welspun Group, has announced the appointment of Keyur Parekh as Whole-time Director of the Company, effective June 1, 2026. Keyur currently serves as CEO - Global Business at WLL and is also a Director at Welspun USA Inc and Whole-time Director at Welspun Global Brands Limited. His appointment for a five-year term through May 31, 2031, reflects the company's confidence in his leadership and strategic contribution to Welspun Living's growth journey. In his current role, Keyur leads worldwide sales and marketing, channel development, supply chain agility, including multi origin sourcing and manufacturing, while shaping market strategy across Welspun Living's Home Textiles, Advanced Textiles and Floorings businesses. He has strengthened the company's global position through strategic brand collaborations, deep retail and hospitality partnerships and focused digital and omnichannel initiatives that have expanded consumer reach across key markets.

Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living Limited, "As Welspun Living continues to navigate an evolving global business environment, we are pleased to see Keyur take on an expanded leadership role at Welspun Living. His contribution to the business over the years, coupled with his understanding of global markets and customer relationships, has helped shape the company's growth journey. I am confident his leadership and strategic perspective will further strengthen Welspun Living's position as a globally trusted home solutions enterprise." Commenting on his appointment, Keyur Parekh said, "My commitment remains unwavering to build on the values and foundations that have long defined this organisation, to grow our worldwide presence through scale, reliability and operational excellence, to build brands that consumers trust, advocate for and believe in, and to harness our technology edge to deliver sustained, long-term value for every stakeholder we serve."

Previously, Keyur served as President and Global Head of the Home Textiles business, where he established the foundation for Welspun Living's global scale and market leadership, with a strong focus on building customer-centric capabilities and long-term relationships. With over 28 years of experience, including more than 17 years with Welspun, he has led the business across multiple global cycles with a disciplined approach to growth, strong operational control, and a consistent focus on delivering value to customers and stakeholders. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)