Why the Indian Government (and PM Jan Aushadhi) Encourages You to Buy Generic Medicines Online

PNN New Delhi [India], February 21: Prescription costs can add up month after month. That is why the government promotes generic medicine online through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), making treatment more affordable. This article explains how the scheme works, why generics are encouraged, what "same salt" means, and how to switch safely. What is PM Jan Aushadhi PMBJP is a government programme that sells affordable medicines at 50%-90% lower prices. What you get: Affordable medicines through dedicated outlets Over 16,900 Jan Aushadhi Kendras sell medicines at up to 50% lower than branded prices, with savings often reaching 80-90%. Supplies come from WHO-GMP certified manufacturers to ensure consistent quality.

How it fits into the broader "affordable healthcare" goal The scheme has delivered about ₹30,000 crore in public savings in the last decade. Out-of-pocket spending fell from 62.6% (2014-15) to 39.4% (2021-22). Why does the government push generics? The following reasons drive this nationwide push: 1. Lower out-of-pocket spending for families High out-of-pocket costs can drain family income, push households into debt, and force tough choices between treatment and essentials. 2. Wider access to essential medicines beyond big cities Jan Aushadhi Kendras now cover 912 districts, and every district has access to affordable medicine outlets. 3. Creating competition beyond brands Generic medicines typically cost 30%-80% less than their branded equivalents. Despite identical therapeutic value, branded versions often cost significantly more.

4. Making prescriptions easier to understand Doctors must write the generic name in CAPITAL letters, as per the National Medical Commission, so you can identify the ingredient easily. Are generics safe in India? Understanding quality standards helps build confidence when purchasing generic medicines online. What does quality mean in practice? CDSCO regulates all medicines under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and generics must meet the same quality standards as branded drugs. What can differ without changing the treatment? Packaging, branding, and tablet colour or shape may differ across manufacturers, but these changes do not alter how the medicine works. What must never differ? The active ingredient, strength, dosage form, and release type must match exactly. Generics must also demonstrate bioequivalence, meaning they work the same as branded versions.

The "same salt" rule This commonly misunderstood concept requires careful explanation. Same ingredient, not always same medicine Bioequivalence tests ensure generics perform like the original, usually within an 80%-125% range for key pharmacokinetic measures. The 4 must-match checks Before switching, match the ingredient, strength (mg/ml), dosage form, and release type on the pack. How to Switch Follow these steps when considering generic alternatives. Step 1: Read the prescription Identify the generic/ingredient name (often in capitals), even if a brand is also written. Step 2: Match the medicine details before comparing prices Confirm the four must-match checks, then compare prices. Step 3: Approve alternatives only after matching Approve a suggested substitute only after you verify all four checks (unless your prescriber has specified otherwise).

Step 4: Verify on pickup Check expiry, batch, invoice, and seal. Ensure not to start the medicine if anything seems off. Common Misunderstandings Clearing these myths builds confidence. "Cheaper means fake" Lower prices of the medicine reflect lower marketing costs, not lower quality. Standards stay the same for all approved medicines. "Stronger strength means I should take more" Strength is the amount of ingredient per dose, so never change dose or frequency without medical advice. "Same salt means instant swap." An ingredient alone isn't enough; strength, dosage form, and release type must also match. Conclusion When you understand why the government promotes generic medicine online, you can cut costs without compromising treatment quality. Always confirm the match and consult with your doctor or pharmacist before switching.

Frequently Asked Questions 1. Why is the government promoting generics actively? It lowers out-of-pocket costs, expands access, and maintains the quality standards. PMBJP has saved about ₹30,000 crore over ten years. 2. How do Jan Aushadhi generics differ from branded medicines? Both contain identical active ingredients and meet the same regulatory standards. Differences include pricing, packaging, and brand names. 3. Are same-salt medicines always safe to swap? No, strength, dosage form, and release type must also match; confirm with a doctor/pharmacist if unsure. 4. What should I check before accepting a substitute? Match ingredient, strength, dosage form, and release type, then verify expiry, batch, invoice, and the pack seal.

5. What should I do if my medicine looks different from before? Appearance can vary, so recheck ingredient and strength on the strip/bottle and confirm with your pharmacist if anything doesn't match.