World Book of Record releases Grandeur book on '5 years, 500 programs'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI/GPRC): The World Book of Records felicitated dignitaries who performed better and created various records throughout India. The program was organized in Indore by the World Book of Records, London. They also released a book titled '5 YEARS- 500 PROGRAMS'. Wilhelm Jezler (Head of Europe) chaired the function in the august presence of Rakesh K. Shukla, Shyam Jaju, Justice Ramesh Garg, Poonam Jezler, etc.
The president of the World Book of Records, Santosh Shukla, informed that Pawan Vyas of Bikaner was honoured for preparing the smallest and the biggest Turban (Pagdi -a type of headgear), Nanuram Kumawat for fixing One lac Ten Thousand Bhagwa flags under the mission, 'GHAR GHAR BHAGWA, HAR GHAR BAHGWA' and Dinesh Jain, collector of Shajapur for promoting people to donate 2887 units of blood in just 12 hours, was also felicitated.
In this sequence, a young girl Sai Sampnna 02 years 07 months from Odisha was also awarded for presenting the National Anthem in just 48 seconds and creating a new record.
