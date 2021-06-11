World's first social media start-up that plants a sapling for every 100 signups

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): Quoeco.com, a social media platform dedicated towards protecting the environment with its green gesture, is all set to woo its users with excellent social media engagement features and a commitment to plant 1000 saplings.
For every 100 users on the platform, Quoeco plants a tree, bringing an eco-friendly approach to digitization. Even the share of ad revenue generated from the platform is used to create a greener neighborhood. Quoeco's India Head, Manasi Jaiswal, expressed her gratitude towards the partnership that fostered the environment-friendly social media platform.
Talking about the platform, she says, "Quoeco is a platform that lets you connect, share and keep yourself updated. But, as we provide better digital opportunities to our users, it is also our moral responsibility to take care of our environment. Quoeco strives to make such a difference and would love your support to express its regards to mother Earth."
According to a study, around 3.7% of global greenhouse emissions are generated by social media, the internet, and other supporting systems. However, Quoeco is the only platform that will help in curbing the carbon emissions and safeguarding the environment for a sustainable future.
The innovative solution lets users enjoy the perks of social media with a little less guilt, something all digital enterprises can learn. So, be a part of Quoeco's unique initiative and play your role in saving the environment. Let's put back what we are taking away from mother Earth for a sustainable future.
