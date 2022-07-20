Would you like to know real estate beyond concrete and Sq. Inch; Atul Goel launched his first book "The Real Rich"

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group, a renowned real estate developer in Pune, has published a book, "(https://www.amazon.in/dp/9392091230/ref=cm_sw_r_apa_i_90G60CFGH2YVYHRA020M_0) Real Rich". It is the first book on the real estate industry to equip readers with the knowledge they need to make informed real estate decisions.

Atul Goel's latest book, (https://www.crossword.in/general-management/real-rich-atul-goel/p-1341200-41638100106-cat.html) Real Rich, is delivered as a voice experience, reporting from the ground on everything you need to know about how to approach real estate if you want to make it work for you. Real Rich is a quick, compelling book that can change how people understand, engage with, and benefit from real estate. It combines the author's deep experience and the storytelling artistry of Leena Saldanha.

"This book is for everyone interested in building true, long-term, sustainable wealth for themselves and their families. It will prompt you to rethink some fundamental beliefs and stereotypes, but most importantly, it will assist you in developing a workable roadmap for your future. The real estate industry is more of a service industry than anything else. When a real estate developer works on a piece of land and creates usable functionalities, they are creating a future way of life that everyone associated with that development will enjoy. Creating futures is a service beyond concrete and square feet, which is why Real Rich - is the book. So that anyone who reads it has access to the tools to make the right decision for their future." said Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group.

"It is a must-read for all those who want to get Real Rich; this is one book that should have been written a couple of decades ago. But we can only be grateful that it got written at all," added Goel.

He is widely recognized for his contributions to the real estate industry of India. Atul Goel is one of the founders of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), Managing Committee Member of CREDAI PUNE METRO in 2011 and Jt. Secretary in CREDAI PUNE MAHARASHTRA, from the year 2011-16. Atul Goel is a Managing Director of Goel Ganga Group Pune, established 35 years back and has a track record of constructing quality homes. The group is one of the leading private sector companies with dominance in the Construction of Residential, Commercial and Hotel projects in PUNE, MUMBAI, NAGPUR and BANGALORE. Goel Ganga Group has completed more than 100 projects successfully.

