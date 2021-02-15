Xech designs India's first stethoscope sterilizer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): XECH, India's emerging innovator brand, has launched XECH STEROSTET - one-of-its-kind and India's first stethoscope sterilizer which uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999 per cent.

Stethoscope is the most commonly used instrument in any medical environment from private clinics to general wards in hospitals. According to the latest studies by WHO, Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI), more commonly known as nosocomial infections, affect hundreds of millions of patients. Stethoscope's diaphragms randomly sampled in healthcare facilities were found to be contaminated by nosocomial pathogens.

These may result into diseases like H1N1, Influenza, COVID-19, Tuberculosis, etc. putting both patients and the medical professional's life in danger. The WHO and the CDC have stressed the importance of post-examination hygiene between two patients which also includes decontamination of a stethoscope head. The commonly used method to decontaminate the stethoscope head right now is using hand sanitizers or sanitizing wipes, which is not recommended as it can damage the apparatus.

While necessity is the mother of inventions, Xech had begun its research to develop the SteroStet around two years ago. SteroStet is a device that effectively sterilizes a stethoscope diaphragm without using any chemicals or liquids and preserves the longevity of the expensive medical apparatus.

Xech's initiative to develop a medical device that would help with Post Examination Hygiene, became the need of the hour; with the world battling with the Novel Corona Virus Pandemic. After extensive innovation and working hand to hand with some of the biggest doctors in India, Xech created India's first Stethoscope sterilizer, SteroStet.

This compact, portable and innovatively designed medical device is created to ensure the safest possible way to sterilize a stethoscope head between two patients to prevent any unhygienic cross-contamination arising out of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).

The stethoscope is sterilized in merely 5 minutes while you switch from one patient to another; using cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology. It also comes with in-built intelligent sensors to ensure safe, smooth, hassle free and quick stethoscope sterilization possible.

"We are on a mission. We want to strengthen and support India's healthcare system and provide every medical practitioner and healthcare worker with a safe and effective device while they keep us safe. At the same time, we wanted the device to be so convenient and easy to use that it becomes an integral part of their post-examination hygiene," said Pranay Punjabi, Founder of Xech, speaking with determination.

Here are some key features of Xech Sterostet, built with a combination of user and market insights, driven by the medical community:

* Xech SteroStet is specifically designed to facilitate post-examination hygiene in the safest & quickest way possible

* Its embedded with a cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology that is effective to sterilize stethoscope diaphragms

* Xech SteroStet comes with a Quad-sense Technology, packed with four advanced sensors in the processor to ensure the safest possible sterilization, no matter the size of the stethoscope diaphragm or the angle it's placed in

* The Xech SteroStet (Patented design) is tested in a NABL approved laboratory against S Aureus, E coli and Candida where they found log 6 reductions making it 99.9999 per cent effective

* Xech SteroStet comes with a dense lithium polymer battery that allows 100 sterilization cycles of 5-minutes each on a single-one-hour charge

* Xech SteroStet has been designed in a way that it can be mounted on a wall, or placed on a desk, and is portable enough to be carried around in a bag so that it is always around and ready to help

For further information on Xech SteroStet, please visit: (https://www.xech.com/xech-sterostet-stethoscope-sterilizer)

