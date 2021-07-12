Xirify partners with Dunzo for seamless Last-mile Logistics & Deliveries

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.xirify.com) Xirify partners with India's leading quick commerce platform, Dunzo, to provide seamless B2B2C delivery services for businesses that are registered on Xirify as an Opt-in service.

Xirify, the premier incubated product of Valueadd Softtech & Systems Pvt Ltd (VAST) - the leading technology services company from the city of Pune - is emerging as a frontline hyper-local aggregator of products and services.

Pune, the second fastest-growing city in Maharashtra, is home to above 20 lakh working professionals. It is on the technology highway, emerging as a new startup hub in recent years. Pune is among the 100+ cities shortlisted as a Smart City by the Central Government and is ranked as the eighth-fastest city in implementing its Smart City plan by the Ministry of Urban Development. The city is host to several Information Technology (IT), Engineering, and automotive companies, employing professionals and creating economic opportunities for thousands of families. Dunzo's B2B services for businesses deliver much-needed convenience for many working professionals and families in Pune.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, VAST CEO Prashant Upasani said, "Realizing the need to boost the local economy and enhance hyperlocal services in the private sector, we at Xirify have embarked upon aggregating area-wise sellers and buyers onto a single platform and be a bridge to the seller-buyer partnership. With 'convenience increasingly becoming a key motivator for the urban consumer, a reliable and efficient home delivery service from a business is a great advantage in a highly competitive market."

With Dunzo's B2B integration on the Xirify App, last-mile logistics for businesses become a breeze and allows them to deliver to their customers without additional fixed costs and overheads. Businesses registering on the Xirify app can avail the 'Xirify Partner Delivery Service' to deliver their orders through the Dunzo integration and bring e-commerce capabilities to their offline business. Additionally, Xirify charges a 0% commission for orders placed through their platform.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)