XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Delhi-NCR Hosts its First Annual Convocation

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Maruti Suzuki India Limited sponsored gold medals for academic excellence, academic excellence for women and for all rounder. The recipients of the medals were Piyush Jhawar, Shreyashi Chakraborty and Devansh Tripathy. RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited was awarded Fr E Abraham Medal for Industrial and Management Development.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargava congratulated the students and said, "I am honoured and humbled to be here." He impressed upon the students to keep on learning throughout their lives. India has come a long way but it still has a long way to go. He called upon the students to participate in the growth of Manufacturing. He insisted on the value of time. If everybody does what he is required to do on time, a lot could be achieved. He impressed upon students not to think short term in a limited horizon. A long term goal and a broader view will enable them assured success.

T V Narendran, MD and CEO, Tata Steel, who is also the Chairman of Governing Body of XLRI said that XLRI is the oldest business school in India and the passing out batch is the torchbearer for the institute. He said that Brand India is moving towards digitisation. The world is changing and India has a economy to create a great future. There is a chance to be a job creator rather than just being a job seeker. Be ready for failures, How you deal with your successes and how you deal with your failures will shape your future. XLRI as an institute stands for a greater good. Be compassionate and be caring.

Fr Paul Fernandes, Vice Chairman, addressing the convocation expressed joy on the overall performance by the very 1st batch and gave them the message to be a good neighbour and add value to humanity.

Fr George Sebastian, Director, XLRI Delhi-NCR presented the report and informed that 100 per cent placement has happened for the very 1st batch. The placement of the 1st batch has put the institute among the top ten institutes in the country in terms of placement.

The pledge was administered to all the passing graduates by Prof Rajkumar. The convocation concluded with the National Anthem.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)