Xoxoday rewards for employees via HCM, HRMS and LMS platforms

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Building a rich reward and incentive program can reduce employee attrition by up to 40 percent, according to Forbes, and serve an excellent purpose of engaging the top performers and boosting employee morale.
Incentives also help achieve L & D goals by reducing course-drop off rates massively, according to numerous studies.
Today, rewards and incentives have become a horizontal need to complete various vertical solutions such as HRMS, LMS and HCM systems. With Xoxoday, SAAS businesses can add rewards to their core product, thus making their product more sticky and increasing their users' lifetime value (LTV).
Consumers are also demanding solutions that let them send out rewards from the flow of work. Xoxoday's integration with HRMS, HRIS, LMS, or HCM softwares allows HR admins to instantly acknowledge the excellent job done by employees.
While Xoxoday takes care of the holistic reward catalog that considers employees' preferences, companies can focus on the larger picture and calculate ROI by measuring the analytics from the tools they already use.
Suparna from TheMathCompany, who uses Darwinbox to reward their employees, says, "Xoxoday enabled the 'Power of Choice' to our employees who redeemed vouchers across multiple brands globally, thus providing a delightful end-user experience for our staff."
(https://www.xoxoday.com/integrations?utm_source=prnewswire.com & utm_medium=press_release & utm_campaign=2021_09-india--PR_PRnews & utm_content=Xoxoday+rewards+for+your+employees+via+HCM+HRMS+ & +LMS+platforms--) More than 100 companies globally use Xoxoday's HRMS, HCM and LMS reward integrations with platforms such as SAP SuccessFactors, DarwinBox, ZohoPeople, Namely, Beekeeper, Upside LMS, Smartup, and others to handle employee rewards for various use cases, with 1 million gifts distributed so far.
