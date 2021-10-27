Yugasa Software Labs filed patents in the field of Conversational AI and Chatbots

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir):(https://yugasa.com) Yugasa Software Labs is a renowned software development firm that offers a range of customised AI, IoT, and Mobility solutions.
Whether it is the mobile app or a website or an AI-enabled and NLP-based Chatbot, the Company has the expertise to render software services within stipulated time and budget.
It has helped businesses across different domains to generate leads, address issues of customers, improve ROI, and much more with the help of its many innovative solutions. A feather in its cap is the filing of two patents for its future-ready solutions.
Patent 1: The AI-Enabled DIY Bot Toy for Children
Safety and well-being of a child is the primary concern of each and every parent across the world. A perfect solution for this is the latest AI-enabled child safety toy by Yugasa that works as an SOS sender in case of an emergency. Yugasa AI-enabled toy comprises DIY hardware and a mobile app software for making the toy bot intelligent in a custom manner. Parents can keep a watch on their child's progress and can keep updating the bot's intelligence as per the need. It can also act like a protector that can help parents know about any bullying, abuse, or other such unfortunate happening in the life of their kids even when they are not around.
Patent 2: The Advanced System of Cross-Linking Chat-Bot Ads
The Company has filed for another patent which facilitates YugasaBot business subscribers to advertise their services and offerings to the customers who communicate with YugasaBot on other chat windows. YugasaBot subscribers can decide their budgets and initiate the digital ad campaign. The bot would understand the purpose of the ad and shall project that ad on those other business chatbot windows which come under 'My Business Sphere' of the advertising business. My Business Sphere is a group of such businesses which are not competitors to each other but have a similar kind of target audience to sell their services and offerings. On the basis of end customers acceptance or denial of the offered ad, the ads mechanism will optimise itself for future projections to newer visitors.
Accolades
Yugasa is a trailblazer in offering an array of Avant-grade tech aids that are innovative and future ready, such as YugasaBot. This AI-enabled and NLP based chatbot interacts with the visitors on varied digital touchpoints, offering 'close to human' first level communication. Not only does this efficient communication option work 24X7, but also enables businesses to engage team members in other productive tasks.
With its advanced web and mobile apps, Yugasa has managed to carve a niche for itself and earned numerous accolades, including 10 most promising Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers 2021 and Clutch Top Mobile App Developers 2019.
Future Growth
In the future too, the Company is committed to provide new age AI, IoT, and Mobility solutions that make lives simpler and businesses better!
(https://helloyubo.com)
(https://yugasa.com)
