Zed Black launches eco-friendly Gauved Sambrani cups using cowdung this Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): MDPH Group, one of the fastest-growing Agarbatti Company in India and largest manufacturer and exporter of incense stick under the brand name of Zed Black has launched eco-friendly, organic Gauved Sambrani cups this Diwali a positive step towards protection, promotion and conservation of cattle in the country.

Gauved is an initiative by Zed black to support Gaushalas and cows to shelter them by using their waste to make products. Gauved is an initiative by Zed Black to support Cows and shelter them by using their waste to make products. This ensures that the cow-owner receives adequate funds to fulfil all the health needs of the cow. This Diwali, thus spread some love by lighting a Gauved Sambrani Cup, to support a cow and a diligently working unskilled labour.

"Gauved Sambrani cup, as the name suggests is made of Cow Dung. Cows have always been worshipped as a sacred mother-figure in India and her dung is known to have many benefits. The Gauved Sambrani Cup is enriched with all the health and spiritual benefits of cow-dung and herbs. Encompassing the natural cleansing properties of cow-dung, lighting the Gauved Sambrani Cup not only purifies the environment around you but also cleanses and creates a positive aura. Gauved Sambrani Cup is available in the fragrances of Guggal and Loban enhancing its relaxing components," announced Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH).

Since its inception in 1992, Mysore Deep Perfumery House with, its flagship brand Zed Black is amongst the key players in the Rs. 2,500 Crore organized agarbatti sector providing highest quality range of agarbatti, dhoopbatti, dhoop cones,dhoop sticks, essential oils, hawan samagri and more accounting to a vast range of over 1200 products to offer which are exported to 30+ countries across 6 continents.

Aromatherapy and a purified atmosphere is of a great help in soothing all mental disruptions and helping in relaxation. Zed Black Incense Sticks are already indulged in providing the best of the aromatherapy to its customers in the form of a vast range of Dhoops and Incense Sticks and now our Gauved Sambrani Cup will be one more effective brand in its extensive range of products.

MDPH has been religiously supporting women empowerment by providing employment to 80% women its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Indore, MP which is World's largest Raw Agarbatti manufacturing unit. Zed Black has been consistently recording double-digit year-on-year rise in volumes by processing over 3 Crore incense sticks and selling over 15 lakh packs every day, making it one of the largest selling agarbatti manufacturers in India and also the leading incense sticks exporter in the country.

"Most of the employees indulged in the process of making Gauved Sambrani Cup are unskilled and hence rely on the product to earn their livelihood. Hence every time you light a Gauved Sambrani Cup, you support a cow and a diligently working unskilled labour," Ankit Agrawal further added.

MDPH now holds the market share of more than 15% of the organized incense stick industry and has a large distribution network and strong command in market. It also has set a strong global footprint with exports in countries like USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia etc. It has over the years created a competitive advantage by leveraging its strengths like encompassing deep consumer insights, relationship with labour, state-of-the-art manufacturing, leading-edge R & D, packaging excellence, brand building capabilities, efficient trade marketing & distribution infrastructure. MDPH has extended its arm to reach out every different product with established brands like Zed Black 3 in 1, Manthan, Arij, Zed Black Luxury, Turbo, Parfum, Fresh Pineapple, Rajshree, Panchdeep, Duva & more.

India is an ancient land of culture, tradition, values, spirituality, miracles, and magic. It is often said that India is the land of Gods due to the rich mythological history, scriptures and Vedas that hold secrets, cures and spells backed up by Science. These sacred texts hold knowledge of meaningful living and co-existing with other beings. And, now with Gauved Sambrani Cup one can experience the pure essence of herbs in the air.

The Gauved Sambrani Cup is available in retail stores across the country and on leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon & Flipkart.

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) was started in year 1992 by Mr. Prakash Agrawal. Zed Black the flagship brand was launched in year 1999-2000 which become popular across the globe. MDPH today has 5 Factories, 36 Regional Sales offices, Work Strength of over 3000 people, kitty of 1200+ products, exported to over 31 countries across 6 continents, MDPH processes over 30 Lac Incense Sticks every day.

