NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Zorcha, the Meta-verified Instagram DM automation platform trusted by creators and businesses worldwide, today announced that its core Instagram DM automation features are now available completely free.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the creator technology landscape. Until now, professional Instagram DM automation has largely been limited to paid software, preventing millions of creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses from leveraging automation to grow their audience and generate revenue.

With this launch, every Instagram creator can start automating unlimited conversations at zero cost using Zorcha's official Meta API integration.

"Instagram has democratised distribution for everyone. Reaching millions of people was once a privilege only big corporations had but now anyone with a phone and internet connection can do that. Instagram has become one of the most important business platforms in the world, yet automation has remained inaccessible for many because of software costs. By making our core DM automation platform free, we're removing that barrier entirely. Our goal is simple--to help every creator and business win the attention game," said Archit Mehrotra, CEO of Zorcha.