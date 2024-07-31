All About theVisionary and Her Vision Behind This Unique Petting Zoo in New Delhi
Nestled within the green cover of New Delhi's bustling capital lies a charming expanse of nature's 1nest - the Republic of Zoofari. This unique farm and experience centre is a sanctuary where nature and its gentle denizens coexist, oIering visitors a transportive experience reminiscent of a storybook world.
Well-known for distinctive events that draw a unique crowd, Zoofari is home to rehabilitated animals such as sheep, bunnies, ponies, and ducks. It also serves as an experience centre where children can play, learn, and thrive within nature's nurturing embrace.
This novel gem is the brainchild of Akanksha Mittal, a philanthropist, animal lover, environmental activist, and writer. Akanksha is deeply passionate about social causes and environmental stewardship. Her passion project, the Republic of Zoofari, reRects her commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.
A CSR initiative of Sonalika Tractors, the Republic of Zoofari seeks to oIer an enriching experience in an imaginative setting, combining learning with conservation. A unique concept, it emphasises sustainability and community engagement, striving to positively impact both the environment and society.
Zoofari collaborates with NGOs such as Feet Me Up and Smile Foundation, inviting their young members for explorations, 1eld trips, and play in nature. Although not yet fully open to the public, Zoofari is already making a signi1cant impact.
The idea for Zoofari was born out of Akanksha’s desire to create a sanctuary where children could immerse themselves in the natural world and form meaningful connections with animals. In a world where cities are evolving into concrete jungles, the necessity for outdoor spaces that allow children to reconnect with nature is more pressing than ever. Recognizing this need, and inspired by her profound love for animals and driven by the traditional act of "seva" (selRess service) towards them, Akanksha conceived Zoofari as a place of learning and reverence surrounded by nature. Her mission: to bridge the growing gap between urban life and the simple, and curate an educational experience that imparts valuable lessons about empathy, care, and the importance of coexistence.
At Zoofari, children have the unique opportunity to interact with a variety of animal species. This engagement is not merely about observation; The sanctuary serves as a living classroom, where young minds are encouraged to learn from the behaviour and ecology of animals.
Zoofari aims to cultivate a sense of responsibility and respect towards all living beings in its young visitors. "Zoofari is more than just a space—it's a movement," says Akanksha. "It's about teaching children the importance of nature and instilling in them the values of compassion and stewardship."
Under Akanksha's visionary leadership, Zoofari has also hosted never-seen-before events such as the 1rst-ever Ice Cream Museum, Holi Mess Fest, and Christmas Wonderland. These events have not only drawn crowds but have also showcased Zoofari's commitment to providing unique experiences that blend fun with learning and conservation.
Akanksha Mittal's Republic of Zoofari stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and community engagement. Her visionary project continues to inspire and captivate, oIering a unique and magical experience that connects people with nature and its gentle creatures. As Zoofari grows, it seeks to associate with more organisations working towards similar goals, amplifying its impact and reaching even more people with its message of care and conservation.
