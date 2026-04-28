At The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, growth isn’t quantified by the technology and business strategies, but by the skill of its people, says Ms. Divya Suri Singh, Executive Director of the group. She has overseen the Legal, Procurement and Education departments since 2009, these three verticals are imperative for the group’s long-term vision, shaping both organisational capability and industry readiness. This is where The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School takes the spotlight. Suri describes Legal and Company Affairs as the foundation for institutional learning: an intersection of governance and long-term thinking that leads to sustainable decision-making. Procurement is where one learns to put strategy into execution, driving consistency in quality, efficiency and responsible sourcing. While these functions create a culture of discipline and accountability, it is education that prepares them for real-world challenges.

It is here that The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School becomes an important beacon to address the hospitality sector’s biggest and persistent nightmare: the deficiency of skilled manpower. Envisioned by Dr. Jyotsna Suri, and executed by Ms. Divya Suri Singh, the institution moves beyond theoretical instruction to focus on applied, hands-on experience. It includes immersive training environments, exposure to real service scenarios and structured mentorship that build their confidence, adaptability and emotional intelligence. “The hospitality sector has always been people-driven, and the pandemic only reinforced that our people are our greatest strength. Our focus is on creating an environment where individuals feel supported and have the opportunity to grow. Through The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School, we are addressing the industry’s need for skilled talent,” says Ms Suri Singh.

The Group recently launched a certification course the Image & Life Skills Labs, which the HAI promotes and focuses on both technical and behavioural upskilling, deemed critical in a people- centric industry. Through technology integrated training modules, the professionals will benefit from this cross-functional exposure. The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School prioritises experiential learning. Students are trained in live environments where they develop problem-solving abilities and customer engagement skills, which assist them in handling unpredictable situations. Their focus is holistic: alongside technical expertise, equal importance is given to mindset, resilience and interpersonal effectiveness. As a next-generation leader, Ms Divya Suri Singh also views education as central to balancing legacy with innovation. She quotes, “The LaLiT’s values; inclusivity, sustainability and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat; integrated into training frameworks, ensuring that future professionals know not just how to deliver service, but why it matters.” Innovation, in this context, becomes a learning process, which “could be as simple as embracing traditional gestures like namaskar as part of our guest experience,” she adds.

Looking ahead, the group aims to build a skilled workforce, which will ultimately help them expand and position them as a premium destination within the broader tourism ecosystem. Through this structured education and continuous cyclic upskilling programmes at The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School, The LaLiT aims to create a pipeline of talent capable of contributing at a global level. For Suri, the long-term vision is clear: growth must be anchored in capability-building. Whether through governance frameworks or operational training, the focus remains on equipping individuals with the skills and perspective needed to thrive. As Suri points out, “growth for us is about creating meaningful impact, building India’s hospitality narrative globally and doing so with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility.” And through The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School, she continues to do so.