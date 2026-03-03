Applying to college is already challenging. Recently, concerns about artificial intelligence in application essays have added another layer of uncertainty. Many students are unsure whether universities actively screen submissions for machine-generated content.

The truth is that some institutions use AI detection software as part of their evaluation process. However, technology is only one component of review. Human readers continue to make the final decisions.

Understanding how the process works can help you avoid unnecessary mistakes.

How Colleges Review Written Submissions

Some universities rely on analytical tools that study Language patterns. These systems examine: