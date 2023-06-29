A hair transplant is a famous cosmetic procedure that has been taking over the world rapidly. Istanbul has become a popular destination for plastic surgery and hair transplant surgery due to its affordable prices, high-quality facilities, and experienced surgeons.The popularity of hair transplants in Istanbul has grown rapidly in recent years, with many people from all over the world visiting the city to undergo the procedure. More and more visitors come to Turkey for various medical procedures, including hair transplants.The success rate of a hair transplant in Istanbul is generally high, and the cost of the procedure is significantly lower than in many other countries, so it is a good option for those looking to restore their hairline. Here you can find out more about it.About the Smile Hair ClinicRegardless of how popular hair transplantation is, it’s essential to thoroughly research the clinics and surgeons before undergoing the procedure to ensure a safe and successful outcome. The Smile Hair Clinic is definitely an excellent choice.The Smile Hair Clinic is a hair transplant clinic in Turkey, established in 2018 by Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin, two well-known and respected hair transplant surgeons in Turkey.The clinic boasts state-of-the-art facilities and the latest technology, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care. Smile Hair Clinic has a team of experienced and skilled surgeons, nurses, and technicians dedicated to providing patients with the best possible results. The clinic also has a multilingual team that can communicate in English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Italian, and German.Thanks to Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin’s passion for medical advancement, the Smile Hair Clinic is committed to providing affordable hair transplant solutions to its patients without compromising on quality.Why choose the Smile Hair Clinic?There are several reasons why one may choose Smile Hair Clinic for their hair transplant procedure.Firstly, the clinic is located in Istanbul, Turkey, where hair transplant surgery is significantly more affordable compared to the United States or Europe. In general, the cost of a hair transplant in Turkey can be up to 80% lower than in the United States. That makes Smile Hair Clinic an excellent option for those who want to achieve natural-looking hair results at an affordable price.Secondly, Smile Hair Clinic is known for its expertise and experience in hair transplant surgery. Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin are highly skilled and experienced hair transplant surgeons with over 15 years of experience in the field. Additionally, the clinic has a team of trained and certified surgeons, nurses, and technicians who work together to ensure patients receive the best possible results.Thirdly, the clinic uses the latest and most advanced technology for hair transplant procedures. The methods are minimally invasive and ensure the patient experiences minimal discomfort and faster recovery time.Transplantation packages offered by the clinicBesides offering great transplants in Istanbul, the Smile Hair Clinic offers comprehensive hair transplantation packages to its patients. These packages cover all aspects of the hair transplant procedure, from the initial consultation to the postoperative care. They’re designed to provide patients with a hassle-free and cost-effective solution to their hair loss problem.All packages offered by the Smile Hair Clinic are all-inclusive. That means each package is designed to cover the cost of the procedure, accommodation, transportation, and postoperative medication. Therefore, patients don’t have to worry about additional costs or arrangements during their stay in Istanbul.Additionally, the clinic offers a lifetime warranty for its hair transplant procedures, ensuring patients receive the best results possible.With all of this in mind, it’s safe to say the deals and packages offered by the clinic come at excellent prices, especially when examining the hair transplant prices in other developed countries.Transplantation services at the Smile Hair ClinicThe Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul offers various transplantation services to help patients restore their hair and confidence. Two of the most popular services provided by the clinic are hair transplant and beard transplant.The hair transplant procedure at Smile Hair Clinic starts by extracting hair follicles from the donor area, which the doctors then transplant to the balding or thinning areas of the scalp, also known as the recipient area. The clinic uses the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique, a minimally invasive and highly effective hair transplant method.The FUE hair transplant involves extracting individual hair follicles using a specialized tool and then implanting them into the recipient area. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, ensuring that the patient experiences minimal discomfort. Sapphire FUE is another popular option that’s an elevated version of the traditional FUE hair transplant.Moving on to beard transplantation, the beard transplant procedure at Smile Hair Clinic involves transplanting hair grafts from the donor area, typically the scalp or chest, to the beard area. The procedure is also performed using the FUE technique.Beard transplant is a popular procedure among men who want to achieve a fuller, thicker beard or fill in patchy areas of their beard. The doctors perform the procedure using local anesthesia, and patients can return to their regular activities within a few days.The bottom lineHair loss is a stressful experience that affects self-confidence and self-esteem. Fortunately, with the advancement of technology and medical techniques, hair transplant operation has become a viable solution.The Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul offers high-quality hair transplant and beard transplant services at an affordable price. By choosing to get a hair transplant in Turkey Istanbul, you can quickly secure access to a life-changing procedure.