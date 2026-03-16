Your Equated Monthly Instalment is the fixed amount you pay for your personal loan every 30 days. Understanding how your interest affects this payment helps you plan your money better. This article explains how the calculation works in simple terms. What Is EMI and Why Does It Matter When you take a PL, the bank gives you money today. You repay it in installments over a fixed period. Each monthly payment covers two things: part of the amount and the cost. This combined payment is your EMI.

Knowing what you need to pay before borrowing helps you decide if the payment fits your budget. It also lets you compare different options and choose what works best. The Basic Formula Behind the Calculation Lenders use a standard formula to calculate this. It considers three things: how much you borrow, the rate, and the repayment period. The formula is: EMI = [P × R × (1+R)^N] / [(1+R)^N – 1] Here's what each part means: P is the principal amount. This is the money you borrow from the bank. R is your monthly personal loan lending rate. Banks give you the yearly. You divide it by 12 to get the 30 day. For example, a 12% yearly becomes 1% (12% ÷ 12).

N is the loan tenure in months. A 5-year PL equals 60 months. You can use a calculator to determine your installments. Breaking Down the Calculation Let's understand this with an example. You borrow a PL of ₹5,00,000 at 12% yearly for 5 years. First, convert the yearly to monthly: 12 ÷ 12 ÷ 100 = 0.01 Now use the formula: EMI = [5,00,000 × 0.01 × (1.01)^60] / [(1.01)^60 – 1] This works out to roughly 11,122. You pay 11,122 for 60 months until it is fully repaid. How Duration Affects Your Monthly Repayment Amount The repayment period also affects your settlement. A longer period spreads the cost across more mnths. This makes each payment smaller. However, you pay more because the bank charges you for longer.

Here's how this works with a INR 10,00,000 loan at 10% interest: 3 years (36 mnths) : 32,267 every mnt 1,61,612

: 32,267 every mnt 1,61,612 5 years (60 mnths) : 21,247 every mnt 2,74,820

: 21,247 every mnt 2,74,820 7 years (84 mnths): 16,562 every mnt 3,91,208 total Choosing a longer tenure means lower settlements periodically. But you pay significantly more overall. If your budget is tight, a longer tenure gives breathing room. If you can afford higher settlement, a shorter tenure saves money long-term. The Three Key Factors You Control When calculating, you control three decisions: The amount : Borrowing less means lower periodical remittance. Think carefully about how much you actually need. Borrowing more than necessary increases your debt burden.

: Borrowing less means lower periodical remittance. Think carefully about how much you actually need. Borrowing more than necessary increases your debt burden. The interest rate : This depends on market conditions and the lender. It also depends on your credit history. A good credit score and steady income help you get a better rate. Even a 1% difference reduces your total borrowing cost significantly.

: This depends on market conditions and the lender. It also depends on your credit history. A good credit score and steady income help you get a better rate. Even a 1% difference reduces your total borrowing cost significantly. The repayment tenure: Shorter tenures mean higher payout but lower total dividend. Longer tenures lower it but increase it. Your choice depends on your budget and financial goals. Understanding What Goes Into Each Payment Your EMI isn't split equally between principal and interest every 30 days. Early in your loan, more of your payout goes towards dividend. As time passes, more goes towards reducing the principal amount. This is called the reducing balance method.

For example, with 10,00,000 PL at 10% over 10 years, your first payment includes 8,333. It includes 4,882 towards the principal. By number 100, the split becomes 1,200. It becomes 12,015 towards principal. It stays the same, but the composition changes. The Bottom Line Calculating this is simple once you understand the formula. Your pay depends on three things: how much you borrow, the rate, and period. Even small changes in these factors create significant differences in what you pay every 30 days and overall. Before applying, use an online calculator to find an option that fits your budget. This keeps your total cost reasonable. This small step helps you make a confident borrowing decision that matches your financial situation.

Note: All the calculations are illustrative; actuals may vary by lender fees/terms.