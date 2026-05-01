New Delhi, April 28, 2026: IFCI Limited (IFCI), in a significant step towards strengthening sustainability integration in business practices, launched ESG PRAKRIT, a comprehensive ESG technology platform designed to provide holistic ESG assessment, reporting, and advisory solutions to banks, financial institutions, and corporates. The platform aims to support institutions in enhancing their sustainability performance and climate risk preparedness. The launch ceremony was graced by Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Manoj MuttathilAyyappan, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services. The event was attended by the Board of Directors and other senior officials of IFCI. Addressing the gathering, the Secretary DFS emphasised the increasing importance of sustainability and climate risk as a systemic risk that needs to be managed in today’s economic environment. He highlighted the launch of ESG PRAKRIT as a timely initiative to support banks and corporates in advancing their ESG preparedness and strengthening ESG compliance, sustainability reporting and climate-conscious growth aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Shri Rahul Bhave, MD & CEO, IFCI Limited, affirmed IFCI’s commitment to sustainable and responsible institutional growth and contributing to India’s economic development.