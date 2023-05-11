Mr. Rajas Jain of Kumar World building the real estate in Pune
.
Kumar World, owned by Rajas Jain Kumar, has established its prominence in India’s real estate market, more specifically in Pune for ages. Since its inception, Kumar World has developed areas spanning over millions of square feet.
Their focus on providing the customers the comforts and pleasures of living or working out of commercial areas has earned them a reputation. Kumar World keeps providing a framework that is realistic, modern and dynamically evolving.
With prompt and high-quality work,it is an enterprise that keeps its clients satisfied and has enabled them to establish a trustworthy connection between Kumar World and its clientele. The greatest standards of competence and reliability have been set by Rajas Jain Kumar properties with Kumar World, not solely in the real estate industry but additionally in larger avenues that he envisioned for his business.
Kumar World, in the real estate sector, has been delivering homes, constructing and finishing projects through inventiveness, optimal procedures, and organizational reforms. The company has established its prominence, even in the commercial sphere.
Rather than merely constructing things, Kumar World attempts to provide a complete living, working, and commercial experience that are backed by lifetime services and the latest comforts and conveniences.
|Company name
|Kumar World
|Owner
|Rajas Jain Kumar
|Industry
|Real Estate
|Accomplishments
|
• Developed onto an area of almost 32 million square feet
• Delivered over 35,000 homes
• Constructed over 25 million square feet of space
• Completed over 125 projects
• Commercial projects include Kumar Pacific Mall and Kumar It Park (IBM, TCS, and Suzlon Global HQ)
|Values
|
• Focus on environment-friendly, well-designed, fully-equipped residential complexes and luxurious commercial premises
• Emphasis on integrity, trust, and delivering high-caliber work on schedule with individualized attention
• Prioritization of excellent standards of living to ensure better lifestyles
|Locations
|
• Pune (primary focus)
• Bangalore
• Mumbai
Rajas Jain’s Accomplishments
Rajas Jain, has elevated Kumar World with his contemporary and idealistic solutions to burgeoning infrastructure challenges. Possessing a background in civil engineering, he produced "A Civil Engineer's Handbook on Building Construction," a book aimed at individuals who intend to pursue careers in the construction industry or similar fields.
Under the guidance of his late father Mr Vimal Kumar Jain, he managed to make a name for Kumar World previously known as Kumar properties and continues to strive for success in the emerging times.
He established and sold ‘Viraj Projects’, an infrastructure project, to well-known clients in the steel and power industries, in the primitive years of his career. Due to his yearning for design and eye-for-detail, Kumar World founder graduated as a Civil Engineer from M.I.T. College of Engineering. He is currently a contributing member of The Builders Association in Pune, a renowned organization.
Apart from work in the residential and commercial sectors, he has also contributed to philanthropic causes that includes the construction of temples and educational institutions. Under his direction, Kumar World has witnessed exponential growth and has established reliability as a ‘brand’.
Rajas Kumar and Kumar world have received various awards that serve as a testament to the company's dedication to the best practices in the real estate sector and their dedication to offering their clients high-quality projects.
Conclusion
Kumar World has given the notion of building infrastructure an entirely fresh perspective and has grown into superiority in this profitable business.
Kumar World has retained its stature as a progressive brand regardless of tumultuous times, with a variety of lucrative enterprises thriving across multiple industries. Having been in business for more than 55 years, Kumar world holds the top position and is a leading firm in the real estate industry.
First Published: May 11 2023 | 4:30 PM IST