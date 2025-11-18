Net Worth Tracking Is Broken Here's How Modern India Really Wants to Manage Money
New Delhi [India], November 17: For decades, people used notebooks, Excel files, WhatsApp reminders, and mental maths to “track” their finances. But as India becomes a USD 5 trillion economy and household wealth grows, one thing is clear:
NetWorth tracking is no longer a luxury. It’s a necessity.
And yet, the way most people track their NetWorth is outdated, incomplete, and deeply fragmented. After studying thousands of user journeys, conversations, and financial behaviours, here are the five biggest questions people struggle withand how FOLO is redefining the solution with data, clarity, and real-time intelligence.
1️ “What should I include in my Networth?”
Most people only track what’s easy to access: bank accounts, mutual funds, or maybe EPF. But India’s financial life is far bigger:
- FDs across multiple banks
- EPF across multiple employers
- Stocks across different brokers
- Insurance policies stored in emails
- Gold bonds, ESOPs, NPS, PPF
- Loans and credit cards
- Post office deposits
- Real estate, vehicles, and digital assets
- Net worth is not a list of numbers—it’s your entire financial identity.
- FOLO solves this by giving users a 360° balance sheet in real time
- Assets + Liabilities + Insurance + EPFO + Bank Accounts + Bonds + SGBs + Real Estate + Vehicles.
2️ “How do I track NetWorth without spending hours updating numbers?”
People hate manual tracking.Yet most tools expect users to fill forms every month.The reality:
- People forget
- Bank balances change
- Markets move
- Loan EMIs reduce
- FD maturity gets missed
- EPF gets lost
FOLO eliminates manual work with real-time aggregation.
We integrate with 426+ financial institutions, update balances automatically, and reflect changes instantly. Because tracking shouldn’t feel like a chore.
3️ “How often should I check my NetWorth?”
Some check monthly.Somequarterly.Some only when life forces them to.But wealth today is dynamic.
FOLO gives users the flexibility to track in the way that suits them:
- Real-time updates
- Weekly or monthly snapshots
- Trendlines of growth
- Alerts for major changes
- Insights on what’s going up or down and why
It’s the clarity people never had before.
4️ “Is my data safe?”
Every second person worries about privacy.This is justified financial data is the most sensitive category of personal information.
- FOLO is built on three promises:
- Bank-grade security
- Zero selling of data
- Zero pushy investment advice or cross-sell
Your financial data is yours. FOLO simply builds clarity around it.
5️ “What’s the value of tracking Networth in the first place?”
Net worth is becoming the new benchmark of financial well-being. Not income.Notsavings.Not returns. Net worth answers the real questions:
Am I progressing?
Am I financially independent?
Can my family access what I built?
How diversified am I?
What is my real liability exposure?
Why FOLO Is the Future of NetWorth in India
FOLO is designed for the modern Indian who wants control, clarity, and confidence. What makes FOLO different? Real-time net worth across 426+ institutions
- Automatic tracking of assets, liabilities, insurance, vehicles
- EPFO visibility
- SGB, Bonds, FDs from PSU banks
- Family share & emergency access
- Timeline for upcoming transactions
- One secure place for everything you own
FOLO’s mission is simple:
To ensure every Indian knows what they own, what they owe, and what their family must never lose track of.
People don’t want a finance app.They want peace of mind.They want control. They want a clear picture of their financial life not scattered across banks, apps, drawers, emails, and memory.This decade will redefine how India thinks about money. And Networth will be the centre of that transformation. FOLO is here to lead it.
FOLO is The NetWorth App. India's financial mirror - a single, secure place where every Indian can see, protect, leverage and grow their NetWorth - along with their family.
