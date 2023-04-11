New age young developers like Meet Puri of Puri Creators are transforming the Real Estate Sector in Mumbai by bringing in best global practices to create value for the customers
Most entrepreneurial families have a strong desire to pass down their business to the next generation to grow and preserve their legacy. But today, amid a sea of opportunities, younger generations from entrepreneurial families are faced with the dilemma of whether to take over the family business or jump on the corporate world bandwagon.
One such new-age entrepreneur to have taken charge of a family-owned business, Puri Creators, is Meet Puri. Founded by Sunil Puri alongside a handful of employees, Puri Creators commenced as a real estate consulting firm in 2009, helping industry leaders acquire safe and environmentally friendly redevelopment areas. Over the years, under the aegis of Sunil’s leadership, the company has acquired credibility and high reputation in the Mumbai realty sector.
Meet Puri decided to take the plunge as he had the passion and vision coupled with a natural penchant for the real estate market. Meet decided to step in and assist the family venture with a modern perspective. Before joining the family business as an Operations Director, Meet had prior work experience with one of the big 4 consulting firms and leading companies like Shapoorji Pallonji, Citi Bank as an advisor on M&A, Risk Management, and Growth Strategy.
This amalgamation of modern thinking, new processes, and risk-taking abilities, and old-school values, discipline, and brand consciousness has been the key for the rise of Puri Creators. The company is introducing professionalism, innovative design ideas, and sales automation to create an iconic landmark at Andheri East, the most sought-after micro market of Mumbai. Today, the real estate company is on the threshold of launching its dream project and has already grown to become a name to reckon with. The realtor’s most iconic and landmark project Velvet Life is not just a depiction of uber premium residences but THE EPITOME OF EXCELLENCE. The project which is being spearheaded by Meet Puri has an award-winning international appeal with never seen before elevation. As an industry stalwart, Sunil envisaged this concept and laid the foundation of this landmark development a year back. Velvet Life will create a paradigm shift in Mumbai’s real estate sector and transform Andheri’s landscape, thereby making it an attractive value proposition for home buyers, investors, and businesses.
Sunil Puri, Chief Operating Officer (CEO), said “I firmly believe that the next-gen entrepreneurs are often unsung heroes in a family business. It is commonly believed that they don't have to struggle as much since their predecessors lay the initial stones for them. This is not entirely true. The new generation leaders bring in lot of professionalism, accountability, innovation, and new-age technology to deliver their real estate dreams. They are well-travelled, take formal industry qualification, and more wary of regulations laid out by RERA, which helps them implement best global practises and create value for customers. Ultimately, whether you are a second-generation leader or an employee, you need to carve a niche and create results.”
He further added, “Meet’s aggressive approach and vibrant energy that commands undivided attention has opened new doors and closed deals. The global exposure has enabled him to apply the knowledge and experience he has gained to think distinctly for business growth.”
Talking about his journey and the future roadmap, Meet Puri, said, “I joined the business with an approach that instead of bringing about a 360-degree change, it was important for me to determine the existing processes and change only certain things where there is scope for improvement. Technology is critical for everything; from curating floor plans to giving virtual tours, enhancing security to sourcing new leads, I focused on developing and employing tech tools for optimising our business. Along the way, I also focused on improving the company structure with a goal of providing a platform to talent for growth through cross-functional leadership opportunities.”
He further added, “The real estate sector is undergoing a transformative phase and the demand for housing is at an all-time high. We have envisioned Puri Creators to be first in line. We are collectively taking efforts in the same direction. Puri Creators is a traditionally rooted organisation with contemporary ideas. Our mission is to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers by providing unparalleled customer service and attention to detail throughout the entire process.”
Puri Creators aim to reimagine and redefine the landscape of Andheri East, an address that will be most sought-after in the near future with the unveiling of Velvet Life which has been created out of passion, long cherished dream, and vision.
First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:54 AM IST