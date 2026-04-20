Kolkata: Innerwear major Lux Industries Limited has announced Indian actor Hrithik Roshan, one of India’s most influential style and fitness icons as the brand ambassador for its premium range of innerwear and thermal wear for itsin-house label ONN, as the company sharpens its focus on the premium segment of India’s fast-evolving premium wear market. The partnership is part of Lux Industries’ broader strategy to strengthen consumer recall and expand the reach of ONN among younger, aspirational consumers across urban and emerging markets. ONN, positioned as a contemporary lifestyle entity, designed for modern consumers who seek a blend of comfort, performance and style.

Announcing the association, Ashok Todi, Chairman of Lux Industries, said the collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to building aspirational brands within its portfolio. “ONN represents our vision of delivering modern design, superior comfort and aspirational style to the new generation of consumers. Hrithik Roshan’s dynamic personality, discipline and enduring appeal perfectly align with the values of theenterprise. We believe this association will further strengthen ONN’s positioning in the premium wear segment.” According to Saket Todi, Executive Director at Lux Industries, the association with Hrithik Roshan is expected to strengthen the brand’s visibility and connect with consumers seeking premium, performance-oriented innerwear.

“ONN has consistently evolved to reflect changing consumer preferences in comfort, design and lifestyle. Hrithik Roshan’s strong connect with India’s youth and his image of fitness and style make him an ideal partner as we scale the brand’s presence across markets,” he said. Commenting on the partnership, the Brand Ambassador said he was excited to collaborate with the firm. “Comfort and confidence are the foundation of personal style. ONN’s focus on quality, innovation and contemporary design resonates with my own lifestyle philosophy. I’m delighted to partner with a firm that understands the needs of today’s consumers.” As part of the collaboration, Hrithik Roshan will feature in a series of integrated marketing campaigns across television, digital platforms, retail and outdoor media, aimed at strengthening the brand’s aspirational appeal and expanding its consumer base. The campaigns have been conceptualised and developed by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which has partnered with Lux Industries Limited for the strategic and creative direction of the brand communication.