Home respiratory care brand Oxymed has expanded its sleep therapy portfolio with the launch of the SleepEasy 2 AutoCPAP, a next-generation PAP therapy device designed for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. The newly launched SleepEasy 2 AutoCPAP is priced at ₹46,000 and comes with a three-year warranty. According to the company, the device has been developed with a focus on improving patient comfort, remote connectivity, and overall therapy monitoring. Among the biggest upgrades in the new model is the addition of wireless SpO2 monitoring. Users can now track oxygen saturation and pulse rate directly on the device display during therapy sessions. The screen also continues to display key therapy parameters including AHI, P95 pressure values, and mask leakage data.

Oxymed has also introduced heated tube compatibility in the SleepEasy 2, making it the first AutoCPAP device from the company to include this feature. Heated tubing helps maintain consistent air temperature and minimizes moisture buildup inside the tube, improving comfort during nighttime therapy and reducing interruptions caused by condensation. The company has further upgraded connectivity options by integrating both Wi-Fi and SIM-based cloud support. Users can directly connect the device to Wi-Fi by entering credentials on the machine itself, enabling automatic cloud synchronization of therapy reports. In addition, the AutoCPAP features a dedicated SIM card slot with Airtel 4G support, allowing the machine to transmit therapy data over a mobile network without requiring Wi-Fi pairing. This feature is expected to benefit users in areas where stable Wi-Fi connectivity may not always be available.

For long-term data storage, the SleepEasy 2 includes an SD card slot capable of storing up to two years of therapy information locally. The device also receives a significant hardware redesign compared to the previous generation. While the earlier model relied mainly on a rotary control knob, the new version now incorporates a dedicated Start/Stop therapy button along with a separate Home button for easier navigation. According to the company, the Home button allows users to instantly return to the main dashboard from any settings or navigation screen, while the dedicated therapy button enables one-touch therapy initiation and termination. Another design improvement is the introduction of an integrated humidifier system, replacing the detachable humidifier design seen in the earlier generation. The updated integrated structure offers a more compact and streamlined appearance while simplifying device handling.

The SleepEasy 2 AutoCPAP can also connect with Android smartphones and Windows-based software platforms for therapy data analysis and reporting. With growing awareness around sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment in India, Oxymed believes the new SleepEasy 2 will help make advanced PAP therapy technology more accessible for home users seeking connected and data-driven sleep therapy solutions.