Popees Baby Care marked another milestone with the grand opening of its 102nd store at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of invited guests, parents, and well-wishers from the town.

The inauguration was led by Nirmala Hospital consultant Gynaecologist Dr. Binu K, an infertility specialist and laparoscopic surgeon, while C K Faseela, President of Kunnamangalam Block Panchayat, attended as the Special Guest. Influencer Anusree was also present at the event, drawing added attention and excitement among visitors.

The event was held in the presence of the CEO Jayanand K, GM – Sales Sunil Varrier, and Head of Retail Operations Midhun Yeshudas Antony of Popees Baby Care.