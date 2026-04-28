Gold holds both cultural and financial importance in India, serving as a trusted asset that can be converted into funds through a loan. Before releasing money, lending establishments carefully assess the metal’s value to determine the eligible borrowing amount. This appraisal process follows a structured approach that examines fineness, weight, and the prevailing ingot cost, ensuring fairness and adherence to regulatory guidelines. What Is Gold Valuation? Gold valuation refers to the process through which financiers determine the current trading value of a borrower’s precious alloy. This assessment forms the basis for deciding how much credit can be extended against the pledged asset.

Although the metal carries a retail price in open trade, firms generally do not rely directly on that figure. Instead, they use a benchmark price derived from recognised bullion associations or commodity exchanges. This approach helps maintain consistency and protects lending establishments from fluctuations in trading conditions. Banks and NBFCs typically accept the alloy only in physical form, such as ornaments, coins, or bars. However, ornaments or coins that contain stones or other materials are assessed solely for their metallic content; non-metal elements are excluded from the calculation. Key Factors That Influence Gold Worth for Loans Purity (Karat) Purity plays a major role in determining the value of jewellery pledged for credit. Measured in karats, it indicates the percentage of refined alloy in an ornament.

24K represents the purest form but is usually too soft for ornaments

22K (91.6% purity) is the most commonly accepted standard for borrowing against ornaments

18K (75% alloy content) carries a lower appraisal figure due to a higher proportion of alloy Financial institutions use karat meters or spectrometers to determine the exact composition before finalising the valuation figure. Weight The total mass of the ornament is first recorded. However, only the net weight, excluding stones, threads, or other decorative components, is considered for assessment. A higher quantity of refined elements generally leads to a larger eligible borrowing amount. Current Rate

The ingot rate per gram fluctuates daily due to global economic trends, supply–demand conditions, and currency exchange movements. Lending institutions typically apply the day’s average price to ensure transparency in the appraisal process for a gold loan For example, if the day’s rate is 6,000 per gram for 22K and a borrower pledges 50 grams of jewellery, the total estimated worth would be 3,00,000. However, institutions do not extend the entire amount- they apply a Loan-to-Value ratio as specified by regulatory authorities. Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricts the LTV ratio for loan products to 75%. This means borrowers can receive a maximum of 75% of their ornament’s assessed value.

Continuing the example above: If the total worth of the pledged element is 3,00,000, the eligible borrowing amount would be 2,25,000 (3,00,000 × 75%). The remaining portion acts as a safety margin for establishments in case of fluctuations in bullion prices. Form and Condition Establishments usually prefer hallmarked ornaments because it certifies purity standards. Well-maintained ornaments without visible damage or excessive soldering are easier to assess accurately. Items with complex designs or heavy gemstone work may receive a lower appraisal amount because determining the exact metallic content becomes more difficult. How Financial Institutions Calculate its Value The assessment procedure usually follows a structured method:

Purity Testing The element is tested using a karat meter or XRF device to confirm its composition. Weighing The ornament is measured on a high-precision digital scale. Rate Application The organisation applies the prevailing ingot price corresponding to the karat level. LTV Calculation Finally, the permitted LTV ratio (up to 75%) is applied to determine the borrowing amount. Why Bullion Rates Differ Across India Despite being a globally traded commodity, bullion prices vary across Indian cities due to regional factors. Import duties, state taxes, logistics expenses, and local demand patterns can influence the final retail price. For example, pricing levels in metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai or Delhi may differ slightly from those in smaller towns due to transportation and storage costs. Additionally, festive demand can temporarily increase retail prices in regions with high jewellery consumption.

At the international level, ingot prices respond to global economic developments such as inflation trends, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. The Indian rupee’s performance against the US dollar also plays a key role-when the rupee weakens, domestic bar prices generally rise. How Often Institutions Update Valuation Lending houses usually revise their appraisal benchmarks daily to reflect movements in bar prices. During periods of high volatility, these updates may occur even more frequently. This ensures that both financiers and borrowers operate using accurate and up-to-date figures. Guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India encourage transparency in the assessment process to maintain borrower confidence and financial stability. As a result, pledged jewellery may be periodically reviewed, especially for longer-tenure credit facilities.