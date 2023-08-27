Confirmation

Asia Cup 2023: Karim Janat returns after six years to Afghanistan ODI squad

All-rounder Karim Janat on Sunday returned to Afghanistan's ODI squad after a gap of six years as he was named in the 17-member Afghan squad for Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan cricket team squad announced for AAsia Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter

Afghanistan cricket team squad announced for AAsia Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
All-rounder Karim Janat on Sunday returned to Afghanistan's ODI squad after a gap of six years and the selectors also included seasoned left-handed batter Najibullah Zadran in the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, a solid left-handed batter and who is known for anchoring the innings, will lead the team in the tournament will be played from August 30 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Mohammad Saleem Safi and Abdul Rahman, two fast bowlers, who were part of Afghanistan's recent home ODI series against Pakistan, have retained their spots in the squad, but Fareed Ahmad and Wafadar Momand have been left out.
Azmatullah Omarzai, a seam-bowling all-rounder, has been ruled out of the competition due to a side strain.
Gulbadin Naib and Janat have been added to the team to serve as backup all-rounders. Sharafuddin Ashraf, a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, has also been included as a reserve spinner.
Zadran, who missed the recently-concluded Pakistan series due to a knee injury, has been included in the team and is expected to recover from the injury prior to the start of the event. Shahidullah Kamal, who had replaced him in the series against Pakistan, has been left out of the Asia Cup squad.

The 25-year-old Janat, who has been a part of the national T20I team, made his ODI debut in February 2017 against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports. But since then, Janat has not played a single ODI, although he has represented Afghanistan in one Test and 49 T20Is.
In 42 List A match, Janat has scored 1664 runs at an economy rate of 5.47 with a five-wicket haul to his name.
Afghanistan team:

HashmatullahShahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, NajibullahZadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq Farooqi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

