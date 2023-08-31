Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka dismiss Bangladesh for 164 despite Shanto's 89

Najmul Shanto's resilient fifty notwithstanding, Sri Lankan bowlers produced a fine bowling effort to restrict Bangladesh to 164 in their Asia Cup 2023 opener here on Thursday

Sri Lanka players celebrate a wicket during their encounter against Zimbabwe in CWC Qualifier 2023. Photo: ICC

Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: ICC

Press Trust of India Pallekele
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Najmul Shanto's resilient fifty notwithstanding, Sri Lankan bowlers produced a fine bowling effort to restrict Bangladesh to 164 in their Asia Cup 2023 opener here on Thursday.
Shanto made 89 off 122 balls but hardly received consistent support from the other end as pacer Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) and spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) combined to strike at regular intervals after Bangladesh opted to bat first.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch had a bit of carry and bounce in it, and Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka brought Theekshana into the attack in the second over itself.
Theekshana, the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in ODIs this year, fetched immediate results as he trapped Tanzid Hasan plumb in front with a lovely delivery.
The ball pitched around the leg-stump and spun across to hit Hasan's back pad and the Bangladesh opener had to walk back with a duck on his debut.
Pathirana soon jettisoned skipper Shakib Al Hasan. The left-hander could not negotiate the extra pace of Pathirana, and the ball nestled in the hands of stumper Kusal Mendis.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: No guarantee Rahul could be fit later says Kaif

Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Manjrekar backs India's top three to win it

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Bumrah makes Indian bowling line-up very strong

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

Bangladesh were 36 for 3 at this stage and they needed a couple of partnerships to steady things in the middle.
The fourth wicket alliance between Shanto and Towhid Hridoy (20) saw Bangladesh adding 59 runs in nearly 14 overs.
Shanto guided the young man well as Bangladesh showed signs of recovery. However, Lanka captain Shanaka ended the blooming alliance while winning a leg-before appeal against Hridoy.
Pathirana returned to end the stay of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, whose attempted upper cut was snaffled by Chamika Karunaratne near third man.
With the cream of their batting returned to the pavilion, Shanto was Bangladesh's remaining hope to reach a competitive total.
The left-hander batted with caution without sacrificing chances to find boundaries.
His on-drive off pacer Kasun Rajitha was a fine piece of timing. However, Theekshana ended Shanto's tenure at the crease.
The Lankan spinner's skidder beat the forward prod of Shanto to rearrange his timber, and with that Bangladesh's last hopes of going past at least the 200-run mark also ended.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asia Cup Sri Lanka cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon