Home / Cricket / News / Who's in and who's out? India squad for 2-Test series vs West Indies

Who's in and who's out? India squad for 2-Test series vs West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah confirms availability for West Indies Tests, while Shreyas Iyer opts for a red-ball break. India's squad set to be announced today.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with captain Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the selectors gear up to finalise India’s squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies starting October 2, two contrasting developments have already set the tone — Jasprit Bumrah’s availability and Shreyas Iyer’s withdrawal from red-ball cricket. The official squad announcement is expected anytime today.
 
Why the story matters
 
The upcoming two-Test series is more than just another bilateral contest. With the World Test Championship points at stake, it offers India a chance to consolidate their campaign and build momentum after the demanding England tour. It also provides selectors with an opportunity to blend experience with emerging talent as they manage player workloads.
 
 
Bumrah says yes, Iyer says no
 
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was carefully managed during the England Tests, has confirmed his readiness. Despite featuring in the Asia Cup in the UAE, the 30-year-old fast bowler has communicated that he is available for the West Indies games. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed the move, saying Bumrah “needs more match time” ahead of a packed calendar.

In contrast, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has requested a break from red-ball cricket. The 29-year-old, who continues to battle stiffness following back surgery last year, informed the BCCI that he cannot endure the rigours of the longest format for now. While he remains available for white-ball cricket, his absence opens up a middle-order slot in the Test side.
 
Selection dynamics
 
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his panel will meet virtually today to confirm the 15-member squad. Barring Iyer, no major changes are expected from the group that travelled to England. The key question is whether Bumrah, who will have just a three-day turnaround if India reach the Asia Cup final, is fielded in both Tests or rested strategically.
 
A new spinner in the mix
 
Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is tipped to earn his first Test call-up. The 23-year-old impressed against Australia A with 15 wickets in two matches, and his ability to contribute with the bat strengthens his case. With selectors keen to groom a left-arm option for the future, Suthar may be the lone fresh face in an otherwise settled squad.
 
Jadeja’s fitness test
 
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reported to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for a fitness assessment. After a two-month break from competitive cricket, the veteran is eyeing a return following a productive tour of England where he notched a century and three fifties. His availability will be central to India’s balance against the West Indies.
 
What’s next
 
The announcement of the squad will answer the biggest questions: Can Bumrah’s workload be managed without compromising results? And will Suthar be trusted with a debut in a high-stakes Test series?
 
With the first Test set for Ahmedabad on October 2, India’s management will look to strike the right blend of continuity and experimentation as they begin their home campaign.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

