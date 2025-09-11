Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh are taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi in the second group B match of the tournament. 
The coin flip of the match went in Bangladesh's way who opted to bowl first.  Captains take after toss:  Litton Das (BAN): We'll bowl first. First game for us, don't know how the pitch will behave so looking to bowl. Have played very good cricket in the last three series but these are different conditions. Three seamers, two spinners and six batters. Every game is important for us. Have to give 100 percent.  Yasim Murtaza (HK): Wanted to bat first. We got what we wanted. Made few mistakes in the middle with the batters in the last game. Whatever has happened has happened in the past. New day today.  Bangladesh vs Hong Kong playing 11 for the match:  BAN playing 11 vs HK: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman  HK playing 11 vs BAN: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal
 
Hong Kong, however, have ground to make up following a crushing 94-run defeat to Bangladesh in their opener. Much will depend on Zeeshan Ali, Anshuman Rath, and Babar Hayat if they are to mount a challenge against an in-form Bangladesh side. 
 

But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11.
 
What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 11? 
The match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. 
 
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

