Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

In the match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh are taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi in the second group B match of the tournament.
Hong Kong, however, have ground to make up following a crushing 94-run defeat to Bangladesh in their opener. Much will depend on Zeeshan Ali, Anshuman Rath, and Babar Hayat if they are to mount a challenge against an in-form Bangladesh side.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in Match 3 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11.
What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 11?
The match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.