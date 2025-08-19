Analysis: India squad for Asia Cup 2025 - Know about the 15-member squad

The senior selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side, with Shubman Gill named as his deputy. The squad, selected with an eye on balance and form, sees Jitesh Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma headline the batting order, while experienced campaigners Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav anchor the bowling attack.
The biggest talking point was the omission of Shreyas Iyer, settling a long-standing debate over whether he could be accommodated in the shortest format alongside in-form batters.
Business Standard takes a look at the 15-member squad for India and why they picked for the continental tournament. Also what will be India's starting Playing 11 before the start of the Asia Cup 2025
Opener 1: Abhishek Sharma
Reason for selection:
- India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is since the 2024 World Cup (535).
- Highest strike rate among batters from top 10 nations since the 2024 T20 World Cup (193.84).
Opener 2: Shubman Gill
Reason for selection:
- Being vice-captain, opening partner of Abhishek for the opening slot.
- More runs than Yashasvi Jaiswal - both in IPL and in T20Is since 2024 T20 World Cup
Number 3: Tilak Varma
Reason for selection:
- India’s third-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup (413).
- Staggering average of 82.60 in the post-Rohit-Kohli era of Indian cricket.
Number 4: Suryakumar Yadav
Reason for selection:
- As captain, he has won 18 out of 21 matches played since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- He had a wretched run ever since he was handed captaincy but redeemed himself by scoring 717 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
Number 5: Hardik Pandya
Reason for selection:
- Automatic first name on the team sheet because of his unique skill set – a gun fielder, wicket-taker at all junctures of the game, and a power-hitter down the batting order.
Number 6: Shivam Dube
Reason for selection:
- Don’t be misled by assumptions – he was CSK’s highest scorer in IPL 2025.
- Scored 34-ball 53 and 13-ball 30 in his last two T20I innings.
- With Nitish Reddy injured, an automatic selection as second pace all-rounder.
Number 7: Jitesh Sharma
Reason for selection:
- Backup wicketkeeper to Sanju Samson.
- Exemplary IPL 2025 campaign with RCB – 261 runs at a strike rate of 176.35.
Number 8: Axar Patel
Reason for selection:
- 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- Has worked on his batting, scoring 263 runs for DC in IPL 2025.
- An automatic selection as a left-arm spinner who can bat, after the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is.
Number 9: Varun Chakravarthy
Reason for selection:
- India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup (31 wickets).
- Had a decent IPL campaign for an out-of-sorts KKR team (17 wickets).
Number 10: Jasprit Bumrah
Reason for selection:
- Best pacer in the world across formats.
- Despite being injury-prone, a bowler every captain wants in the team due to his wicket-taking yorkers and slower ones in T20Is
- Hasn’t played any T20Is since 2024, but had a great IPL with 18 wickets for MI.
Number 11: Arshdeep Singh
Reason for selection:
- India’s highest wicket-taker among pacers since the 2024 T20 World Cup (20 wickets).
- Took 21 wickets for PBKS in IPL 2025.
Bench: Harshit Rana
Reason for selection:
- Performed well in IPL under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir
- Had an superb IPL 2024 and known for his sheer pace, which come handy against minnows like UAE and Oman
Bench: Kuldeep Yadav
Reason for selection:
- Undoubtedly India’s best spinner at present across formats.
- Decent IPL 2025 campaign with 15 wickets for Delhi Capitals.
- Though Ravi Bishnoi has been the better performer for India, he had a nightmarish IPL and might be low on confidence.
Bench: Sanju Samson
Reason for selection:
- India’s second-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup (487).
- Most centuries (3) by any batter from top 10 nations since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
- Designated finisher for India if any player gets injured
- He slammed four sixes off Yash Dayal in IPL and became talk of the town.